GSK fires former U.S. govt vaccine head Slaoui over harassment allegation

Executive behaviour and treatment of employees have been under scrutiny over the past few years as the #MeToo social media movement prompted a string of high-profile boardroom departures. Christopher Corsico, senior vice president of development at GSK and a board member at Galvani, has been appointed as the new chair, GSK said.

GlaxoSmithKline has dismissed Moncef Slaoui, former U.S. government vaccine chief, as chairman of a company controlled by the British drugmaker after an internal investigation found he had sexually harassed a GSK employee several years ago. GSK said the termination of Slaoui's contract at Galvani Bioelectronics was with immediate effect. Slaoui, the former chief adviser to the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine development programme known as Operation Warp Speed, was not immediately reachable for comment by telephone and LinkedIn account.

GSK said an investigation into Slaoui's conduct, performed on its behalf by an independent law firm, had substantiated allegations of harassment and inappropriate contact, adding that the inquiry was ongoing. The termination of Slaoui’s contract follows receipt of a letter containing the allegations of inappropriate conduct towards the employee of GSK, the company said in a statement. GSK said the allegations stemmed from when Slaoui was an employee of GSK.

The company's London-listed shares were down 1% in afternoon trade. In a letter to staff and reviewed by Reuters, GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said the company has been dealing with the allegations since February.

"Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours represent an abuse of his leadership position and violate our company policies, our values and our commitment to Trust – a commitment I know is shared by all of you," she said. A GSK spokesman said that U.S. law firm Morgan Lewis had carried out the investigation, which was led by partner Grace Speights, who specialises in labour law and issues of racial equality and social justice.

Galvani is a bioelectronic medicines company set up in 2016 by GSK and Verily, the life sciences unit of Google parent Alphabet. Prior to his role at Galvani, Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GSK and held various leadership roles including head of pharmaceutical R&D and chairman of its vaccines division. He left the GSK board in 2017.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Slaoui to lead his administration's effort to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines last year. He resigned from the post in January ahead of the incoming administration of President Joe Biden. Executive behaviour and treatment of employees have been under scrutiny over the past few years as the #MeToo social media movement prompted a string of high-profile boardroom departures.

Christopher Corsico, senior vice president of development at GSK and a board member at Galvani, has been appointed as the new chair, GSK said. Amy Altshul, senior vice president Legal, R&D and global commercial franchises at GSK, has also been appointed to the board, it said.

