Left Menu

Fitch revises India GDP growth to 12.8% for FY22

Fitch Ratings has revised Indias GDP growth estimate to 12.8 per cent for the fiscal year beginning April 1 from its previous estimate of 11 per cent, saying its recovery from the depths of the lockdown-induced recession has been swifter than expected.In its latest Global Economic Outlook GEO, Fitch said revision is on the back of a stronger carryover effect, a looser fiscal stance and better virus containment. Indias second half of 2020 rebound also took GDP back above its pre-pandemic level and we have revised up our 2021-2022 forecast to 12.8 per cent from 11.0 per cent, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:50 IST
Fitch revises India GDP growth to 12.8% for FY22

Fitch Ratings has revised India's GDP growth estimate to 12.8 per cent for the fiscal year beginning April 1 from its previous estimate of 11 per cent, saying its recovery from the depths of the lockdown-induced recession has been swifter than expected.

In its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO), Fitch said revision is on the back of ''a stronger carryover effect, a looser fiscal stance and better virus containment.'' ''India's second half of 2020 rebound also took GDP back above its pre-pandemic level and we have revised up our 2021-2022 forecast to 12.8 per cent from 11.0 per cent,'' it said. ''Nevertheless, we expect the level of Indian GDP to remain well below our pre-pandemic forecast trajectory.'' GDP surpassed its pre-pandemic level in December quarter, growing 0.4 per cent year-on-year, after contracting 7.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

''India's recovery from the depths of the lockdown-induced recession in 2Q20 (calendar year) has been swifter than we expected,'' it said. ''The rapid pace of expansion at the end of 2020 was powered by falling virus cases and the gradual rollback of restrictions across States and Union territories.'' High-frequency indicators point to a strong start to 2021. The manufacturing PMI remained elevated in February, while the pick-up in mobility and a rise in the services PMI point to further gains in the services sector.

However, the recent flare up in new virus cases in some states has prompted us to expect milder growth in 2Q21.

''Moreover, the global auto chip shortage could temporarily diminish Indian industrial production gains in 1H21(first half of 2021),'' it said.

The Union Budget for the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) unveiled a fiscal stance more accommodative than expected.

Spending is set to be increased substantially, notably infrastructure, healthcare, and military outlays. Looser fiscal policy should support the short-term cyclical recovery, which along with stronger underlying growth momentum prompted FY22 GDP growth forecast revision, Fitch said.

''The increase in inoculation to the most at-risk people should allow restrictions to be eased significantly towards end-2021 and in 2022,'' it said. ''This should further support services sector activity and consumption.'' The rating agency however said an impaired financial sector is likely to keep the provision of credit tight, limiting investment spending.

''We expect GDP growth to ease to 5.8 per cent in FY23, a downward revision of -0.5 percentage points since December,'' it said. ''The forecast level of GDP remains substantially below our pre-pandemic trajectory.'' It no longer expected the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut its policy rate, owing to a brighter short-term growth outlook and a more limited decline in inflation.

The RBI will nonetheless keep its policy loose over the forecast horizon to shore up the recovery. The central bank will likely continue to use forward guidance on policy rates and carry out open-market operations to keep a lid on borrowing costs, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to L-G.

Parliament passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to L-G....

Oppo F19 Pro series clocks sale of over Rs 2,300 crore in first 3 days

Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per ...

Odisha CM urges Centre for early execution of TTPS stage III project

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to take steps for early execution of the Talcher Thermal Power Station TTPS Stage-III project and address the concern related to the closure of the states first thermal power generat...

Former Spanish PMs Rajoy and Aznar testify in corruption case

Spains two former prime ministers - Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar - were testifying on Wednesday in a High Court corruption trial involving former prominent members of their conservative People Party PP. Aznar, who was the first to spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021