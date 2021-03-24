Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:58 IST
Media sector-focussed software as a service startup Voiro on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.8 million (around Rs 13 crore) in a round led by Mela Ventures for an undisclosed stake.

Existing investor 1crowd also participated in the round, an official statement said.

“We have always taken pride in our ability to solve monetisation challenges for media teams and the agility of our customer experience,” the company's founder and chief executive Kavita Shenoy said.

* * * * * * Veeda Clinical Research acquires minority stake in Bioneeds * Veeda Clinical Research, a clinical research organisation, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of a “significant minority stake” in Bioneeds, a Bengaluru-based preclinical CRO, for an undisclosed sum.

The company will seek to further increase its stake in Bioneeds in the near term, an official statement said.

* * * * * * Happiest Minds Tech delivers digital transformation platform for Cutover UK *Happiest Minds Technologies on Wednesday said it has delivered a digital transformation platform for Cutover UK, a leader in Work Orchestration and Observability, along with Alyne. The company uses Alyne's SaaS-based automated Controls Assessments and risk management functionality to enable digital transformation and automation for enterprises, an official statement said.

