Left Menu

German 10-year bond yields hit 5-week low, strong PMI stems fall

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to a five-week low on Wednesday, a sign of unease that tighter restrictions to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19 could hurt the euro zone economy.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:30 IST
German 10-year bond yields hit 5-week low, strong PMI stems fall

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to a five-week low on Wednesday, a sign of unease that tighter restrictions to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19 could hurt the euro zone economy. Still, IHS Markit's flash composite PMI, a closely-tracked economic indicator, bounced above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction to 52.5 in March compared to February's 48.8, its highest since late 2018.

The news tempered the rally in bond markets but yields were set to end the day lower and prices higher, as a note of caution prevailed. Much of Europe is suffering a third wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdown measures, as well as a slow vaccine rollout, meaning the final reading of the survey and April's numbers could be more subdued.

Latest headlines from big euro zone economies such as Germany, which has extended its lockdown to April 18, has encouraged a return to safe-haven bonds. European stocks on Wednesday fell to two-week lows. Signs of a pick-up in the pace of the European Central Bank's bond purchases have also supported bond markets.

"While Bund yields may struggle to break below the current range the refocus on the domestic pandemic front against a backdrop of increased ECB buying – even if only moderately so – can contribute to keeping yields lower for now," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING. Germany's 10-year Bund yield fell as low as -0.375% on Wednesday, its lowest level in five weeks. It was last down 1 basis point on the day at -0.36% at 1549 GMT; 6 bps lower so far this week.

Most other 10-year euro zone bond yields were down similarly. This week's fall in yields contrasts with sharp rises in recent weeks, fuelled by expectations of a strong U.S.-led economic recovery and a pick-up in inflation.

Sarang Kulkarni, a fund manager in Vanguard’s fixed income group in London, said markets have started to think about what the world looks like once economies normalise -- a theme that was likely to play out over the next 24 to 36 months. Kulkarni said a key focus for sovereign and corporate bonds markets, especially once fiscal stimulus kicks in, would be when central banks start to remove stimulus.

"There was always this argument that central bank support was needed until fiscal support came into place. And now that's coming in and we have the deployment of the EU recovery fund later this year," he said. "When do they (central banks) really start to step away? I don't think they will be in a rush to remove stimulus, but that is the big question on everyone's mind."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to L-G.

Parliament passes Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to L-G....

Oppo F19 Pro series clocks sale of over Rs 2,300 crore in first 3 days

Smart devices maker Oppo India on Wednesday said its OPPO F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market.The series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per ...

Odisha CM urges Centre for early execution of TTPS stage III project

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to take steps for early execution of the Talcher Thermal Power Station TTPS Stage-III project and address the concern related to the closure of the states first thermal power generat...

Former Spanish PMs Rajoy and Aznar testify in corruption case

Spains two former prime ministers - Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar - were testifying on Wednesday in a High Court corruption trial involving former prominent members of their conservative People Party PP. Aznar, who was the first to spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021