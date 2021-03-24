Left Menu

Dalmia Cement becomes largest cement maker in West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:10 IST
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited on Wednesday announced commercial production of expanded capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum and said this soared their installed capacity to 4 million tonnes, making it the largest cement producer in the state.

The company said that post the lockdown-led demand disruption, the cement sector has been witnessing buoyancy across the country, led by a revival in demand from the infrastructure and urban housing sectors, individual home builders, and the government's rural housing schemes, especially from east and central regions.

The second production line having a capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum was executed by the Bengal Cement Works (BCW) unit of the group in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

''To ensure that the demand is met in a sustainable manner, we have also deployed the latest machinery and technology at our BCW unit and will be aiming to produce 100 per cent blended cement. This step is also in line with our commitment to become carbon negative by 2040,'' Dalmia Cement Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ujjwal Batria said.

Currently, Dalmia Cement's total capacity is pegged at 30.75 million tonnes from 13 manufacturing units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

