PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:10 IST
Kisan Morcha appeals to citizens of country to make Bharat Bandh successful

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a front of protesting farmer unions, on Wednesday appealed to the citizens of the country to make the March 26 Bharat Bandh a complete success.

According to a statement released by the SKM, farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the last four months and instead of accepting their demands, the government is discrediting them completely.

The SKM has called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday. On March 26, from 6 am to 6 pm, all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country, it said.

However, this is not necessary for the places where elections are going to be held, the statement said.

''We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata','' farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

Farmers organized programmes across the country on Martyrdom Day on Tuesday.

A torch procession was taken out at Bhatgaon, Sonipat, in Haryana. In Ashok Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, young people wrote slogans of ''Inquilab Zindabad'' with their blood and organised a blood donation camp, the statement said.

