Left Menu

Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of summer travel

WestJet Airlines is restoring some suspended domestic routes from June, as executives hope that a pick-up in COVID-19 vaccinations can salvage summer travel, Canada's second-largest carrier said on Wednesday. While Canada has trailed the United States on the pace of its vaccine rollout, supplies are expected to ramp up over the next two weeks, and Canada's top vaccine coordinator expects there should be enough to give every citizen a first dose by the end of June.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:23 IST
Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of summer travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

WestJet Airlines is restoring some suspended domestic routes from June, as executives hope that a pick-up in COVID-19 vaccinations can salvage summer travel, Canada's second-largest carrier said on Wednesday.

While Canada has trailed the United States on the pace of its vaccine rollout, supplies are expected to ramp up over the next two weeks, and Canada's top vaccine coordinator expects there should be enough to give every citizen a first dose by the end of June. "That's the type of encouraging news that's allowed us to make today's announcement," Andy Gibbons, WestJet's director, government relations, told reporters.

Onex Corp-owned Westjet would resume flights to five airports serving Atlantic Canada and Quebec, beginning June 24. Canada's largest carrier Air Canada will also resume summer service to certain destinations that are seasonal or were suspended due to COVID-19.

Gibbons called for government to transition away by May 1 from crippling requirements that oblige international travelers to self-isolate for up to three days in a hotel, before completing a 14-day quarantine. He said WestJet's announcement was unrelated to a government demand to protect regional routes as part of talks to reach a financial aid package for the aviation sector.

Calgary-based WestJet, which currently operates at around 10% of pre-pandemic traffic, is restoring routes of "its own volition," said chief commercial officer John Weatherill. Asked during a Wednesday radio interview about reopening Canada's land border with the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "it won't be right away, because cases are still high on both sides of the border." ($1 = 1.2545 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by Allison Martel in Toronto and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases surge in U'khand, negative RT-PCR report must during Kumbh Mela

With COVID cases surging again in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.COVID-19 cases co...

Tugs work to free giant container ship stranded in Suez Canal

The shortest shipping route from Europe to Asia remained blocked on Wednesday as 10 tug boats struggled to free one of the worlds largest container ships after it ran aground in the Suez Canal. The 400-metre, 224,000-tonne Ever Given ran ag...

CBI files case against DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday filed a case against DHFL and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case. They had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL to ...

Three men arrested for raping a minor: Police

The Ghaziabad police has arrested three men for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly in Sihani Gate police station area.City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said a class 10 student, the girl had come in contact with a motor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021