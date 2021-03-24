Zipaworld buys 30 pc stake in Radiant X-Ways Logistic, sets up presence in domestic market

Left Menu

Separately in a statement, Zipaworld said it has acquired a stake in the 10-year old firm Radiant X-Ways Logistic to connect the domestic logistics market with its overseas shipment services that it provides through various international partners.

24-03-2021
Online logistics marketplace Zipaworld has purchased 30 per cent strategic stake in Radiant X-Ways Logistic for about Rs 22 crore to set up a presence in the domestic market, according to sources. Separately in a statement, Zipaworld said it has acquired a stake in the 10-year old firm Radiant X-Ways Logistic to connect the domestic logistics market with its overseas shipment services that it provides through various international partners. Post the transaction, the board of directors of Radiant X-Ways Logistic Pvt Ltd has nominated Ambrish Kumar, the founder of Zipaworld, as the chairman of Radiant. ''The investment in Radiant marks another milestone for us as we aimed at encompassing and connecting more than 26000 zip codes across India, to the global gateway digitally through the Zipaworld platform. ''Radiant will help us resolve the first and last mile connectivity concerns as the user will be able to book a cargo right from their door to the destination door from one single gateway, without having to go to multiple vendors,'' Kumar said. Radiant has a pan-India presence with 39 offices across 27 states. It has more than 50,000 square feet area of supply chain facilities across the country and a strong workforce, handling more than 1,000 business orders daily, the statement said.

