"Foiled:" Volcanic ash stops Biden envoys reaching Guatemala
A delegation of senior Biden administration aides has postponed a trip to Guatemala because of heightened activity by the Pacaya volcano, the Central American country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Aviation authorities said the airport was open on Wednesday morning. The Guatemalan foreign ministry said no date had yet been set for the postponed meeting to take place.Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:08 IST
A delegation of senior Biden administration aides has postponed a trip to Guatemala because of heightened activity by the Pacaya volcano, the Central American country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. "Foiled by Pacaya, we will be back," wrote on Twitter Juan Gonzalez, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's top aides for Latin America.
Pacaya spewed ash and small rocks across Guatemala's capital on Tuesday, causing the temporary closure of the international airport. Aviation authorities said the airport was open on Wednesday morning. The Guatemalan foreign ministry said no date had yet been set for the postponed meeting to take place.
