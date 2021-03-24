Left Menu

Goa proposes to bear part of parking fees of chartered flights

24-03-2021
In a bid to encourage more chartered flights to land at the Goa international airport, the state government has proposed to reduce their burden by bearing a part of parking and landing fees.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who presented the state budget 2021-22 on Wednesday, made this announcement in his speech in the state Legislative Assembly.

He also announced that a mining corporation would be set up to ensure resumption of iron ore mining activities in the state.

''In order to promote and encourage entry of more international chartered tourists in the state, I propose to reduce the burden on chartered flights by bearing a part of parking and landing fees at Dabolim International Airport,'' he said.

He made a provision of Rs five crore for this facility this year.

In another step to help the tourism industry, Sawant proposed to introduce Tourism Trade Support Scheme, wherein all B, C and D category hotels/accommodations and travel/tour operators registered with the Department of Tourism, will get the benefit of the scheme.

''Under this scheme, the government will be provided an interest subvention on working capital loans up to Rs 25 lakh,'' he said.

Sawant allotted a sum of Rs five crore for this purpose, which would benefit around more than 2,000 hotels/ accommodations and more than 1,000 tour/travel operators.

Sawant, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the state government has been working with the Centre and also in the court to ensure that the mining industry resumes.

The mining industry in the state came to a standstill three years ago after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

''In order to ensure smooth resumption of this industry, I hereby propose formation of Goa State Mining Corporation,'' he said.

Sawant also said that his government will sign an MoU with Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) for carrying out mapping of mineral resources in the state of Goa and identify potential mining sites.

Sawant said that due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gross state domestic product (GSDP) estimates for 2021-22 are at Rs 89,421.61 crore with a growth rate of 9.72 percent as compared to the year 2020-21 and a per Capita Income of Rs 5.70 lakh, which is highest in the country.

''The net expenditure for the year 2021-22 has been estimated at Rs 21,646.68 crore, showing an increase of 12.8 per cent over last year. Similarly, revenue receipts are estimated to increase at 16.39 per cent over the last year due to greater central assistance in this fiscal year,'' he said.

In yet another proposal, the CM had proposed to bring amendment to Goa Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1985 to promote ease of doing business and to ensure a seamless process for grant of quarrying leases for minor minerals.

He said that hisgovernment shall also expedite the grant permits for traditional sand mining once the bathymetric study by the National Institute of Oceanography for Goan rivers is complete and reports are submitted.

''The government has formulated a scheme in consultation with Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and is now pursuing with the Supreme Court for utilisation of the permissible part of Goa iron ore permanent fund towards welfare of the mining affected areas in the state,'' he said.

