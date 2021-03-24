Left Menu

Infosys appoints Chitra Nayak as independent director

Nayak has over 25 years of professional experience in go-to-market, general management, and operations leadership roles at various organisations. Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer COO, overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech startup.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Salesforce executive Chitra Nayak as an independent director. Her appointment, effective March 25, 2021, is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, a regulatory filing said. The appointment is for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders, it added. Nayak has over 25 years of professional experience in go-to-market, general management, and operations leadership roles at various organisations. She currently serves as a member of the board at Invitae, a medical genetics company; at Morneau Shepell, a tech-enabled HR services company; at Forward Air, a freight and logistics company; and at Intercom, a messaging platform company, the filing said. She also advises startups on go-to-market strategies. Most recently, she was the Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the go-to-market strategy at Comfy, a real-estate tech startup. Previously, Nayak was COO at Funding Circle, an online SMB lending marketplace. She has held leadership roles at Salesforce for eight years, as COO, Platform, and Senior VP, Global Sales Development, and is the co-founder of Neythri.org that supports South Asian professional women. ''Chitra Nayak brings Silicon Valley experience and expertise, that will provide valuable insights as Infosys pivots its service offerings in consulting and digital solutions to help businesses in their strategic intent of digital transformation,'' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Lead Independent Director and chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at Infosys, said. Nayak also brings in a deep understanding of ESG through her thought leadership and engagement with several forums that are focused on diversity, inclusion, and climate change, she added.

