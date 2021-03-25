Left Menu

Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of summer travel

WestJet Airlines is restoring some suspended domestic routes beginning in June, as executives hope that a pickup in COVID-19 vaccinations can salvage summer travel, Canada's second-largest carrier said on Wednesday. Onex Corp-owned Westjet would resume flights to five airports serving Atlantic Canada and Quebec, beginning on June 24. Canada's largest carrier, Air Canada, also plans to resume summer service to certain destinations that are seasonal or were suspended due to COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 01:49 IST
Canada's WestJet Airlines restores routes as COVID-19 shots raise hope of summer travel

WestJet Airlines is restoring some suspended domestic routes beginning in June, as executives hope that a pickup in COVID-19 vaccinations can salvage summer travel, Canada's second-largest carrier said on Wednesday. While Canada has trailed the United States in the pace of its vaccine rollout, supplies are expected to ramp up over the next two weeks, and Canada's top vaccine coordinator expects there should be enough to give every citizen a first dose by the end of June.

"That's the type of encouraging news that's allowed us to make today's announcement," Andy Gibbons, WestJet's director for government relations, told reporters. Onex Corp-owned Westjet would resume flights to five airports serving Atlantic Canada and Quebec, beginning on June 24.

Canada's largest carrier, Air Canada, also plans to resume summer service to certain destinations that are seasonal or were suspended due to COVID-19. Gibbons called for government to transition away by May 1 from crippling requirements that oblige international travelers to self-isolate for up to three days in a hotel, before completing a 14-day quarantine.

He said WestJet's announcement was unrelated to a government demand to protect regional routes as part of talks to reach a financial aid package for the aviation sector. Calgary-based WestJet, which currently operates at around 10% of pre-pandemic traffic, is restoring routes of "its own volition," said its chief commercial officer, John Weatherill.

Later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged in a radio interview that the country needed to move faster on vaccinations, but he was optimistic about summer. "We are going to have all adults fully vaccinated by September and, looking at the horizons some of the provinces have put forward, I think it's possible that many, many Canadians will have their first doses by the time summer rolls around." (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting by Allison Martel in Toronto and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by John Stonestreet and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top US Senator seeks to boost India-US cooperation

A top American Senator, who plays a major role in shaping the countrys foreign policy, has sought to boost the India-US cooperation, particularly in the clean energy and climate change sector.During the confirmation hearing of Samantha Powe...

U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of remarks by independent U.N. expert Agnes Callamard in The Guardian alleging a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her.The Guardian newspaper reported on...

U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge -statement

The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russias challenging behavior, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

The SP 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day.The remarks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021