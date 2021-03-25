Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

Headlines - GlaxoSmithKline says Trump vaccine tsar accused of sexual harassment https://on.ft.com/39cD7Ul - UK and EU move to calm tensions over access to jabs https://on.ft.com/2P3UEHC - Johnson signals looming France-UK travel restrictions https://on.ft.com/3daf3my - Suez Canal remains blocked after huge container ship runs aground https://on.ft.com/398r5LV - Discovery of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in Italy raises EU hackles https://on.ft.com/2P8uUtz Overview - Moncef Slaoui, the former GlaxoSmithKline research boss who became the Trump administration's vaccine star, has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee during his time at the UK drugmaker.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 06:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 06:13 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- GlaxoSmithKline says Trump vaccine tsar accused of sexual harassment https://on.ft.com/39cD7Ul - UK and EU move to calm tensions over access to jabs https://on.ft.com/2P3UEHC

- Johnson signals looming France-UK travel restrictions https://on.ft.com/3daf3my - Suez Canal remains blocked after huge container ship runs aground https://on.ft.com/398r5LV

- Discovery of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in Italy raises EU hackles https://on.ft.com/2P8uUtz Overview

- Moncef Slaoui, the former GlaxoSmithKline research boss who became the Trump administration's vaccine star, has been accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee during his time at the UK drugmaker. - The UK and EU have moved to calm tensions over access to coronavirus vaccinations despite a top Brussels policymaker accusing the UK of "vaccine nationalism" in its pandemic response.

- New restrictions could soon be imposed on travel from France to the UK following a surge in COVID-19 cases on the continent, Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday. - Frantic efforts are under way to unblock the Suez Canal after one of the world's largest container ships ran aground, severing a vital trade artery and threatening to disrupt global shipments for days.

-The fate of 29 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses in Italy sparked finger pointing and recriminations on Wednesday as the EU warned that the company was far short of meeting its latest supply target. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau, President Of European Commission von der Leyen Discussed COVID-19 Pandemic

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SPEAKS WITH PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN CANADA PM TRUDEAU, EU PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN DISCUSSED GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND STEPS BEING TAKEN IN CANADA AND EU - TRUDEAUS OFFICE ...

Japan says North Korea ballistic missile launch threatens peace

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japans prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington. North Koreas b...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated U.S. trial results

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective at preventing symptomatic illness and completely stopped severe or critical forms of the disease, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major U.S. trial.U.S. h...

Regulate AI or risk 'dehumanisation' at work, British unions say

By Umberto Bacchi March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britain must urgently regulate how companies use artificial intelligence AI at work, unions said on Thursday, warning of widespread discrimination if the technology is left unchecked.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021