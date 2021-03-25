Tech drags Hang Seng lower after SEC adopts delisting; China shares down
The Hang Seng TECH index fell as much as 4.95% in early trade and was last down 2.5%. That weighed on the Hang Seng index, which fell as much as 1.48% and was last 0.52% lower. Hong Kong shares of companies with U.S. listings were hard hit, with JD.com down 4.8%, Alibaba down more than 5% and NetEase down more than 4%.Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-03-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 07:37 IST
Slumping tech firms dragged Hong Kong's benchmark stock index lower on Thursday morning, after the top U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that could remove some foreign companies from American stock exchanges. The Hang Seng TECH index fell as much as 4.95% in early trade and was last down 2.5%. That weighed on the Hang Seng index, which fell as much as 1.48% and was last 0.52% lower.
Hong Kong shares of companies with U.S. listings were hard hit, with JD.com down 4.8%, Alibaba down more than 5% and NetEase down more than 4%. Mainland A-shares fell less, with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.73% and the Shanghai Composite index off 0.55%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-American Vanita Gupta regrets past harsh rhetoric; attacked by Republicans at Senate hearing
Black, Hispanic Americans lag in COVID-19 vaccination as outreach efforts struggle
Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021
Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared
Former presidents, first ladies urge Americans to get shots