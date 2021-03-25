Tech drags Hang Seng lower after SEC adopts delisting; China shares down

Slumping tech firms dragged Hong Kong's benchmark stock index lower on Thursday morning, after the top U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that could remove some foreign companies from American stock exchanges. The Hang Seng TECH index fell as much as 4.95% in early trade and was last down 2.5%. That weighed on the Hang Seng index, which fell as much as 1.48% and was last 0.52% lower.

Hong Kong shares of companies with U.S. listings were hard hit, with JD.com down 4.8%, Alibaba down more than 5% and NetEase down more than 4%. Mainland A-shares fell less, with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.73% and the Shanghai Composite index off 0.55%.

