Medimix Launches 100% Natural, Anti-bacterial and Skin Nourishing Hand Sanitizer Gel

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Medimix the flagship brand from the renowned AVA Group today announced the launch of its new range of Hand Sanitizer Gel. Medimix Hand Sanitizer Gel brings out the age-old goodness of Medimix in a unique hand sanitizing formulation. Hand Sanitizers, unlike Hand Washes are generally not washed off from hands upon usage. Natural sanitizers are the best option to keep away from harsh chemicals which tends to dry-out the skin quickly. Medimix hand sanitizer gel brings the age old goodness of Medimix in a unique hand sanitizing formulation. It contains only 100% natural perfumes & moisturizers and is free from all types of artificial colouring agents, thus making Medimix Hand Sanitizer a safe solution.

Innovative combination and blend of natural ingredients including aloe vera, thulasi and natural glycerine are used; which has proven to have powerful anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties which offers 99.9% germ protection. The sanitizers will be available in 50 ml and 250 ml bottles and are priced at Rs. 25 and Rs. 125 respectively.

Speaking about the offering Dr. AV. Anoop, Managing Director, AVA Group said, “Hand Sanitizers have become inevitable and an essential routine during this pandemic. We have come up with this new addition by bringing our time-tested learning together to cater to the changing preferences and needs of the hour. We are delighted to offer this unique natural blend of hand sanitizer gel which not only protects from germs but also nourishes your skin in every use.” Medimix Hand Sanitizer Gel is available at all major retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.

About Medimix Launched in the year 1969, Medimix is the flagship brand of AVA Group. Medimix manufactures a wide variety of skin care products ranging from soaps to hand washes. Medimix has been listed as one of the most trusted brands in India, owing to the finesse and quality maintained by the company in their products. With a vast experience of over 50 years in the field of traditional Ayurvedic science, Medimix brings the goodness of 18 natural herbs, thus providing its users with a healthy and glowing skin. Various products hailing from the Medimix brand include Medimix Classic Soap, Medimix Sandal Soap, Medimix Clear Glycerine-Deep Hydration Soap, Medimix Clear Glycerine-Oil Balance Soap, Medimix Clear Glycerine-Natural Toning Soap and Medimix Transparent Soap. Each of these products are made exclusively for different skin types. Medimix also manufactures hand washes which include Medimix Herbal Hand wash and Medimix Sandal Hand wash, each having the combined goodness of various Ayurvedic elements.

About AVA Group Founded and developed to its renowned state by Dr. AV Anoop, who owns the production, manufacturing and marketing related activities of Medimix. Other ventures from the house of AVA Group include Melam, Kaytra, Divine and Sanjeevanam. Melam is a venture that was taken midway by AVA Group. Melam strives to provide its customers with new food experiences that amalgamate together with quality and hygiene. Kaytra presents a traditional and healthy solution to common hair problems. Kaytra products have been made with a combination of traditional herbs and flowers which are known to hold the key to a healthy scalp. Sanjeevanam is a natural healthcare center where every individual can experience a natural way of living and thus identify the need of a joyous existence. Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital in Cochin, Kerala with NABH accreditation was the first Ayurveda hospital to receive the prestigious Diamond class certification from the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of Kerala. With a truly bespoke approach, upon arrival every guest will experience a consultation with Sanjeevanam’s impressive and experienced faculty of senior doctors. Divine is another skin care range born from the house of AVA. Image: Medimix Hand Sanitizer PWR PWR

