TVS Motor Company Announces the Appointment of Global Automotive Industry Icon Prof Sir Ralf Speth to its Board of Directors

Appoints Mr. Kuok Meng Xiong, scion of the Kuok Group, as an Independent Director Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company, with a clear eye on the future has announced the appointment of global automotive industry icon Prof Sir Ralf Speth to its Board of Directors. Sir Ralf, is widely acclaimed for his tremendous leadership at Jaguar Land Rover and for transforming it into the global marquee it is today. He continues to serve on its board as vice chairman as also on the board of Tata Sons. Welcoming him, Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, "It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor Company to welcome Ralf to its Board. His passion for technology, eye for products and commitment to building brands are truly remarkable. His thoughts will add immensely to TVS Motor as the company shapes itself for the future. Ralf's deep insights and guidance will be invaluable to the management team as TVS Motor Company embraces the future of mobility." Sir Ralf began his career in BMW and rose to a very senior level at a young age. He did his PhD at Warwick Manufacturing Group and later joined Premier Auto Group, where he was responsible for product planning and quality. Later, he moved to the chemical giant Linde where he ran global operations. Most recently, he was CEO of Jaguar Land Rover for over 11 years, marking the most glorious period in the history of the British marquee, making it one of the most respected luxury brands in the world. He was knighted by the Queen in 2018 for his contributions to British industry. The Royal Society recognised his passion for science in 2020 for making him a Fellow of the Royal Society, a rare honour for a business leader.

Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, who has built the company from 1980 to being among the top 5 global manufacturers of two and three-wheelers, will become Chairman Emeritus effective January 2023, and Sir Ralf will succeed him as Chairman. TVS Motor further announced the appointment of Mr. Kuok Meng Xiong as an Independent Director. MX is the scion of the Kuok Group, one of Asia's most respected business houses and the founder of venture firm K3 Ventures. He started his career at the Group's Shangri La Hotels, expanding it to Europe, West Asia and Sri Lanka. He started the venture firm K3 where he has led early investments in 38 of the world's leading startups and many Asian unicorns. Some of his early investments include Grab, Bytedance, Palantir, Airbnb, GoPay, Wiz.ai, SpaceX and many others. He is also on the Board of many Kuok Group Companies and the advisory Board of TPG, among others. "MX brings a unique mix of strong corporate values and a clear vision of the future digital world, and it will be a privilege to have him on our Board," said Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

The Board also accepted the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Narasimhan. He has joined the Board of Sundaram Clayton, in addition to his executive role at TVS Digital, where he leads investments in start-ups related to the Group's business. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

