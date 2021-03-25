Laxmi Organic shares debut with over 20 pc premium

Shares of speciality chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd debuted with a premium of over 20 per cent on Thursday as against its issue price of Rs 130.

It listed at Rs 156.20, a gain of 20.15 per cent from the issue price on BSE. The stock jumped 24.65 per cent to Rs 162.05.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 155.50, a jump of 19.61 per cent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 4,185.65 crore on BSE.

Laxmi Organic Industries' initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 106.79 times earlier this month.

The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 129-130 per share.

The company has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries, including China, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

