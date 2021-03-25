Carousell Group's India Development Center celebrates 2nd anniversary with all-time low of 0.026% fraud rate

Carousell Group, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing classifieds marketplace platforms, marks the second anniversary of their India Development Centre (INDC) in Bangalore with the achievement of an all-time low of 0.026% fraud rate in Q4 2020 for the Carousell brand, in spite of the marketplace seeing an all-time high in transactions at the end of 2020. Carousell Group will double down on its effort to strengthen engineering capabilities to support the company's growth in Southeast Asia by hiring key talents for INDC.

INDC has grown to specialize in engineering efforts for three areas: i) Platform Trust, ii) Ad Tech, and iii) User Acquisition-Customer Relationship Management. In the coming year, the engineering team would be focusing on the development of robust internal tools to combat fraud and support content moderation, innovating Ad Tech solutions for Carousell Media Group, and developing new customer acquisition and search engine optimization (SEO) solutions in the coming year. The next stage of hiring plans includes backend, frontend, and DevOps engineers of various job levels to support these initiatives in a scalable manner.

E-commerce veteran, with over two decades of experience heading engineering functions in Paytm, Amazon, and Sify, Suresh Vasudevan joined Carousell in July 2020 as Site Lead and Senior Director of Engineering. In the nine months of his tenure, he has focused on building team capabilities for the three core specializations of INDC. Under his leadership, besides lowering the fraud rate, the team's efforts have also supported the Media Sales team in almost doubling the revenue from external ads in 2020.

''We are building a high-performance Tech team that will be empowered to plan, design, and build the right products for the domains we own, while also collaborating with global teams to contribute to overall tech initiatives across all brands. The Southeast Asian e-commerce landscape is still in the growth stage, and it is exciting to innovate products for these new markets that will benefit tens of millions of monthly active users,'' said Suresh.

''Carousell has been working on reimagining online classifieds by making it simpler, quicker, safer, and more engaging for people to sell and buy in their communities. We believe that trust and safety are a core pillar to achieve this vision, and we have seen great contributions from our INDC team to make it a reality. With India's matured tech ecosystem and large talent pool of world-class engineers and product managers, growing the India Development Centre will help us strengthen our leading position in Southeast Asia,'' said Igor Volynskiy, Chief Technology Officer, Carousell. Formerly from RedMart (Lazada), Volynskiy has more than 20 years of experience in leading cross-functional organizations of software engineers, product managers, data scientists, and industrial engineers to drive business results.

The INDC works together with the other development centers in Singapore and Taiwan to support the engineering needs of Carousell Group's family of brands - Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot and OneKyat - in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Besides the Engineering team, INDC also houses Carousell's Finance and Advertising Operations functions. Carousell Group is valued at over US$900 million and is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, and Sequoia Capital India.

