2 killed, 6 injured as bus hits roadside tree in UP

2 killed, 6 injured as bus hits roadside tree in UPPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:33 IST
Two people were killed and six others injured when a private bus carrying labourers crashed into a roadside tree here on Thursday morning, police said.
The bus was on its way from Chandigarh to Kushinagar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.
The deceased have been identified as Ganesh (38) and Govind (25), hailing from Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, the SP said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital, Bajpai said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Kushinagar
- Govind
- Ganesh
- Gorakhpur
- Bajpai
ALSO READ
Industry cries foul over change of Chandigarh discom privatisation rules
Chandigarh Police book nine Akali Dal MLAs for alleged attempt last week to gherao Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar outside assembly.
Chandigarh University fast bowler Vaibhav Arora picked-up by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2021
UP govt to organise 'banana festival' in Kushinagar
Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases