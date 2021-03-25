Left Menu

Colliers appoints senior leaders in capital markets and investment services team across India

Their appointments significantly enhance our capabilities and I am confident that their extensive market expertise will allow us to deliver capital, growth, business solutions and value, accelerating the success of our real estate stakeholders to lead our industry into the future, said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, CMIS India at Colliers.Nilanjan Chakraborty joins Colliers as a Senior Director from Mahindra Happinest, where he led acquisitions for the brand and invested in relationships with key industry stakeholders.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:34 IST
Colliers appoints senior leaders in capital markets and investment services team across India

GURUGRAM, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) and (TSX: CIGI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nilanjan Chakraborty and Deval Valia in its Capital Markets & Investment Services (CMIS) team in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively, with immediate effect. ''We are delighted to have Deval Valia and Nilanjan Chakraborty join the CMIS team. Their appointments significantly enhance our capabilities and I am confident that their extensive market expertise will allow us to deliver capital, growth, business solutions and value, accelerating the success of our real estate stakeholders to lead our industry into the future'', said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, CMIS (India) at Colliers.

Nilanjan Chakraborty joins Colliers as a Senior Director from Mahindra Happinest, where he led acquisitions for the brand and invested in relationships with key industry stakeholders. Nilanjan has more than 16 years of experience, specializing in land acquisition and capital raising, with recognized strengths in originating, negotiating, and closing deals, devising transaction structures to overcome underlying deal constraints, and on-boarding equity and debt investors for financing land transactions. He will be based out of Colliers' Bengaluru office. ''I am excited to join Colliers and deliver customised solutions for growing portfolios of real estate developers and investors. The industry finds itself at a crossroads that challenges the status quo, and needs all of us to be agile while keeping our ears to the ground for tangible and latent opportunities amidst the ebb and flow of markets. I look forward to being an essential catalyst for bringing about positive change for clients'', said Nilanjan Chakraborty, Senior Director, CMIS.

Deval Valia has worked for firms like Piramal Capital & Housing Finance and Axis Bank, leading real estate investments and large corporate accounts. With more than 15 years of real estate investment and corporate finance experience, and a strong track record of deal origination, evaluation, structuring, deployments, leveraging asset monitoring and exits, Deval will be based out of one of our major markets- Mumbai. ''The Indian real estate industry is going through a paradigm shift in terms of consolidation and evolving business models, with changing risk appetite for investors. This is an opportunistic time to work with clients on innovative capital, investments and financial solutions to enable growth and streamline balance sheets. I am excited to join Colliers' team of enterprising industry leaders and am confident that my relationships and deal-making experience will allow me to deliver value for our real estate stakeholders'', said Deval Valia, Senior Director, CMIS.

''Colliers India has grown from strength to strength in the past year due to our strong leadership team and solutions-oriented professionals. Our dedication to attracting market-leading talent demonstrates our commitment to deliver enterprising solutions to our clients'', said Sankey Prasad, FRICS, Chairman & Managing Director (India), Colliers.

To know more about our Capital Markets and Investment Services, please visit: https://www.colliers.com/en-in/services/capital-markets-and-investment-services About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo are engaged after 2 years of dating

The American actress, model, singer, and director Bella Thorne got engaged with her Italian, 28-years-old boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the 23-years-old actress and her boyfriend announced their engagements after ...

After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in Xinjiang fallout

More foreign retail brands came under criticism from social media in China on Thursday, in the wake of Beijings propaganda offensive against HM over the Swedish companys previously aired concerns on Xinjiang.Earlier this week, China denied ...

Das confident of growth not being hit by second wave of Covid infections

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday expressed confidence that the new wave of coronavirus infections would not impact economic recovery and maintained the RBIs recent 10.5 per cent growth forecast for the coming fiscal year.Th...

Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday cut for the second straight day as international oil prices cooled fell on prospects of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by second wave of COVID-19 cases.Petrol price was cut by 21 pai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021