Colliers appoints senior leaders in capital markets and investment services team across India

GURUGRAM, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) and (TSX: CIGI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nilanjan Chakraborty and Deval Valia in its Capital Markets & Investment Services (CMIS) team in Bengaluru and Mumbai, respectively, with immediate effect. ''We are delighted to have Deval Valia and Nilanjan Chakraborty join the CMIS team. Their appointments significantly enhance our capabilities and I am confident that their extensive market expertise will allow us to deliver capital, growth, business solutions and value, accelerating the success of our real estate stakeholders to lead our industry into the future'', said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, CMIS (India) at Colliers.

Nilanjan Chakraborty joins Colliers as a Senior Director from Mahindra Happinest, where he led acquisitions for the brand and invested in relationships with key industry stakeholders. Nilanjan has more than 16 years of experience, specializing in land acquisition and capital raising, with recognized strengths in originating, negotiating, and closing deals, devising transaction structures to overcome underlying deal constraints, and on-boarding equity and debt investors for financing land transactions. He will be based out of Colliers' Bengaluru office. ''I am excited to join Colliers and deliver customised solutions for growing portfolios of real estate developers and investors. The industry finds itself at a crossroads that challenges the status quo, and needs all of us to be agile while keeping our ears to the ground for tangible and latent opportunities amidst the ebb and flow of markets. I look forward to being an essential catalyst for bringing about positive change for clients'', said Nilanjan Chakraborty, Senior Director, CMIS.

Deval Valia has worked for firms like Piramal Capital & Housing Finance and Axis Bank, leading real estate investments and large corporate accounts. With more than 15 years of real estate investment and corporate finance experience, and a strong track record of deal origination, evaluation, structuring, deployments, leveraging asset monitoring and exits, Deval will be based out of one of our major markets- Mumbai. ''The Indian real estate industry is going through a paradigm shift in terms of consolidation and evolving business models, with changing risk appetite for investors. This is an opportunistic time to work with clients on innovative capital, investments and financial solutions to enable growth and streamline balance sheets. I am excited to join Colliers' team of enterprising industry leaders and am confident that my relationships and deal-making experience will allow me to deliver value for our real estate stakeholders'', said Deval Valia, Senior Director, CMIS.

''Colliers India has grown from strength to strength in the past year due to our strong leadership team and solutions-oriented professionals. Our dedication to attracting market-leading talent demonstrates our commitment to deliver enterprising solutions to our clients'', said Sankey Prasad, FRICS, Chairman & Managing Director (India), Colliers.

To know more about our Capital Markets and Investment Services, please visit: https://www.colliers.com/en-in/services/capital-markets-and-investment-services About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people.

