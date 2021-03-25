Delhi Metro: Over 300 challaned for not following mask rule, social distancing

Flying squads of the Delhi Metro challaned over 300 commuters for not wearing face masks properly and non-adherence to social distancing norms, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the people about it.

''To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalized 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same,'' it tweeted.

On Tuesday, the flying squads penalized 234 commuters for such violations, the DMRC said on Twitter.

