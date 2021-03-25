SpiceHealth launches mobile COVID-19 testing facility in Kerala

SpiceHealth launches mobile COVID-19 testing facility in KeralaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:51 IST
SpiceHealth, Spicejet's healthcare arm, has launched its mobile COVID-19 testing laboratories in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Thrissur districts of Kerala, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
These labs have been launched in association with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL), the statement said.
Kerala is the fifth state after Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Delhi where SpiceHealth has set up mobile testing laboratories, it said.
A healthcare company, SpiceHealth was founded by SpiceJet promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh.
