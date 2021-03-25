Left Menu

China blue chips close at 3-mth low on policy fears, Xinjiang tensions

China's blue-chip stock index closed at its lowest level in more than three months on Thursday amid investor concern over possible policy tightening and rising tensions between China and major Western countries over Xinjiang. The Shanghai Composite index finished down 0.1% at 3,363.59 points.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:30 IST
China blue chips close at 3-mth low on policy fears, Xinjiang tensions

China's blue-chip stock index closed at its lowest level in more than three months on Thursday amid investor concern over possible policy tightening and rising tensions between China and major Western countries over Xinjiang.

The Shanghai Composite index finished down 0.1% at 3,363.59 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index edged just 0.05% lower, but that was enough to push it to its lowest close since Dec. 11. Financials lost 0.55% and consumer staples fell 0.68%.

The smaller Shenzhen index edged up 0.05% and the start-up ChiNext Composite index closed 0.81% higher. The Shanghai stock index has now lost 9.86% from a Feb. 18 high, putting it a whisker short of the 10% drop typically used to define a correction for the second time this month. The CSI300 is firmly in a correction, having sunk nearly 17% over the same period.

Chinese shares have been dogged by persistent investor concerns about policy tightening as Beijing seeks an exit from pandemic-era loose policies now that the world's second-largest economy is back on solid footing. "All of us are kind of waiting for the next catalyst to move in any direction in any real true fundamental fashion," said Andy Maynard, head of equities at China Renaissance.

On Thursday, China's central bank said it will maintain credit support and stability for small and micro firms, days after its governor said monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks. Adding to pressure on sentiment, the European Union, United States, Britain and Canada this week imposed sanctions on officials in China's Xinjiang region over allegations of human rights abuses, prompting retaliatory sanctions from Beijing.

On Thursday, foreign retail brands came under criticism on social media in China, after a government call to stop foreign brands from tainting China's name over Xinjiang. The yuan weakened to 6.5347 per U.S. dollar from a previous close of 6.525.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel defends decision to procure vaccines via EU

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her governments decision to procure coronavirus vaccines jointly with other European Union member states, saying a failure to do so would shake the bloc to its core.Despite all the complaints, i...

Mamata not interested in Bengal's development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is not interested in her states development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists.He said the ...

Vote for Modi if you want schemes,for TMC if you prefer scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment besides chasing away automobile industry and asked people to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes and for incompetent T...

Suez Canal suspends traffic while efforts to dislodge ship continue

The Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday it had suspended traffic temporarily while eight tugs work to free a giant container ship stranded in the southern stretch of the canal for two days.Thirteen ships had sailed south along the canal o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021