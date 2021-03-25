Left Menu

Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA to market HIV drug

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets 100 mg150 mg, 133 mg200 mg and 167 mg250 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ Ahmedabad, it added. The tablets are used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection, Zydus Cadila said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:40 IST
Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received a tentative nod from the US health regulator to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets used for controlling human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, in America. The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ Ahmedabad, it added. The tablets are used with other HIV medications to help control HIV infection, Zydus Cadila said. The group now has 312 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of Zydus Group, were trading at Rs 423.15 per scrip on BSE, down 1.91 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

