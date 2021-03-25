Germany extends liquidity aid for pandemic companies until year-end

Germany has extended its liquidity aid program for pandemic-hit companies until the end of this year, the finance and economy ministries said on Thursday as Europe's largest economy is struggling to contain the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The government also decided to lift the upper limit for loans in the emergency program to a maximum of 1.8 million euros from April 1 to help also larger companies, the ministries said in a joint statement with the state-owned KfW bank.

The special loan program was launched in March 2020 and so far has channeled liquidity aid of 49 billion euros to mainly small- and medium-sized firms.

