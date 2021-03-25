Left Menu

Germany extends liquidity aid for pandemic companies until year-end

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:09 IST
Germany extends liquidity aid for pandemic companies until year-end
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany has extended its liquidity aid program for pandemic-hit companies until the end of this year, the finance and economy ministries said on Thursday as Europe's largest economy is struggling to contain the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The government also decided to lift the upper limit for loans in the emergency program to a maximum of 1.8 million euros from April 1 to help also larger companies, the ministries said in a joint statement with the state-owned KfW bank.

The special loan program was launched in March 2020 and so far has channeled liquidity aid of 49 billion euros to mainly small- and medium-sized firms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel defends decision to procure vaccines via EU

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her governments decision to procure coronavirus vaccines jointly with other European Union member states, saying a failure to do so would shake the bloc to its core.Despite all the complaints, i...

Mamata not interested in Bengal's development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is not interested in her states development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists.He said the ...

Vote for Modi if you want schemes,for TMC if you prefer scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment besides chasing away automobile industry and asked people to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes and for incompetent T...

Suez Canal suspends traffic while efforts to dislodge ship continue

The Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday it had suspended traffic temporarily while eight tugs work to free a giant container ship stranded in the southern stretch of the canal for two days.Thirteen ships had sailed south along the canal o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021