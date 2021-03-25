Suez Canal suspends traffic while efforts to dislodge ship continue

Suez Canal suspends traffic while efforts to dislodge ship continueReuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:16 IST
The Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday it had suspended traffic temporarily while eight tugs work to free a giant container ship stranded in the southern stretch of the canal for two days.
Thirteen ships had sailed south along the canal on Wednesday and were waiting in lakes until the container ship Ever Given is released, the authority said in a statement.
