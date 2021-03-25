Left Menu

SNB keeps expansive policy to rein in strong franc

The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold on Thursday, keeping in place the world's lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions despite a recent weakening in the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:16 IST
SNB keeps expansive policy to rein in strong franc

The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold on Thursday, keeping in place the world's lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions despite a recent weakening in the safe-haven Swiss franc. The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank also kept the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with it at minus 0.75%, as expected. The SNB kept rates unchanged despite the Swiss franc losing 3% of its value against the euro as demand for the franc ebbed.

"Despite the recent weakening, the Swiss franc remains highly valued. With a view to stabilising economic activity and price developments, the SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy," it said. The bank also said it remained willing to intervene in the foreign exchange markets as necessary.

Its currency interventions rose to 110 billion Swiss francs ($117.52 billion) during 2020, its highest level since 2012. The increased spending inflated the SNB's balance sheet close to 1 trillion francs, much larger than the size of the entire Swiss economy. Still, the SNB on Thursday said now was not the time to divert from the expansive stance it has deployed since 2015.

"The SNB's expansionary monetary policy provides favourable financing conditions, counters upward pressure on the Swiss franc, and contributes to an appropriate supply of credit and liquidity to the economy," the bank said in a statement. The central bank said it expects the Swiss economy to grow by 2.5% to 3% in 2021, the same level as its December forecast.

It also slightly raised its inflation forecasts, expecting a rate of 0.2% in 2021. For 2022 it expects inflation at 0.4% and 0.5% in its first forecast for 2023. ($1 = 0.9360 Swiss francs)

Also Read: Roger Vonlanthen, Swiss player in World Cup epic, dies at 89

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC to hear Akbar's plea against Ramani's acquittal in defamation case on May 5

The Delhi High Court Thursday said it will hear on May 5 a plea by former Union minister M J Akbar challenging a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in the criminal defamation case filed against her over allegations of sexu...

Germany's Merkel defends decision to procure vaccines via EU

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her governments decision to procure coronavirus vaccines jointly with other European Union member states, saying a failure to do so would shake the bloc to its core.Despite all the complaints, i...

Mamata not interested in Bengal's development: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is not interested in her states development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists.He said the ...

Vote for Modi if you want schemes,for TMC if you prefer scams: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to generate employment besides chasing away automobile industry and asked people to vote for BJP if they want pro-people schemes and for incompetent T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021