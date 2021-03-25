SNB keeps expansive policy to rein in strong franc

The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold on Thursday, keeping in place the world's lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions despite a recent weakening in the safe-haven Swiss franc. The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank also kept the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with it at minus 0.75%, as expected. The SNB kept rates unchanged despite the Swiss franc losing 3% of its value against the euro as demand for the franc ebbed.

"Despite the recent weakening, the Swiss franc remains highly valued. With a view to stabilising economic activity and price developments, the SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy," it said. The bank also said it remained willing to intervene in the foreign exchange markets as necessary.

Its currency interventions rose to 110 billion Swiss francs ($117.52 billion) during 2020, its highest level since 2012. The increased spending inflated the SNB's balance sheet close to 1 trillion francs, much larger than the size of the entire Swiss economy. Still, the SNB on Thursday said now was not the time to divert from the expansive stance it has deployed since 2015.

"The SNB's expansionary monetary policy provides favourable financing conditions, counters upward pressure on the Swiss franc, and contributes to an appropriate supply of credit and liquidity to the economy," the bank said in a statement. The central bank said it expects the Swiss economy to grow by 2.5% to 3% in 2021, the same level as its December forecast.

It also slightly raised its inflation forecasts, expecting a rate of 0.2% in 2021. For 2022 it expects inflation at 0.4% and 0.5% in its first forecast for 2023. ($1 = 0.9360 Swiss francs)

