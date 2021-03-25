Left Menu

RBI has major concerns on cryptocurrencies, flagged it to govt: Das

The Reserve Bank has major concerns on the cryptocurrencies traded in the market and has conveyed the same to the government, its governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said.Underlining that both the government and the RBI are committed to financial stability, Das said there are no differences between the central bank and the Finance Ministry on the matter, and we should now await the final decision on the matter from the Centre.The comments come in light of what has been termed as confusing signals from the government on the cryptocurrencies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:29 IST
RBI has major concerns on cryptocurrencies, flagged it to govt: Das
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank has ''major concerns'' on the cryptocurrencies traded in the market and has conveyed the same to the government, its governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said.

Underlining that both the government and the RBI are ''committed to financial stability'', Das said there are no differences between the central bank and the Finance Ministry on the matter, and ''we should now await the final decision on the matter'' from the Centre.

The comments come in light of what has been termed as confusing signals from the government on cryptocurrencies. After announcing its intent to completely ban such currencies, which are very volatile in nature without any underlying principle guiding its values, the government had shown some openness to such currencies like Bitcoin.

Speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, Das said he has ''reasons to believe'' that the government is in agreement with the ''major concerns'' flagged by the RBI about cryptocurrencies.

''Central bank digital currency is one thing. The cryptocurrencies which are traded in the market are something else. Both RBI and government are committed to financial stability. We have flagged certain concerns around these cryptocurrencies which are being traded in the market. We have flagged certain major concerns to the government,'' Das said.

He said the matter is still under the examination of the government, and a decision on this issue will be taken by it sooner than later.

It can be noted that the RBI had first banned such currencies through an order, which was struck down by the Supreme Court last year. The central bank's concerns stem from the non-fiat nature of such currencies which are touted as the future in some quarters and the volatile price movements in them. The RBI had also come out with an appeal cautioning people not to trade in such currencies in the past.

After the government proposed a complete ban on such currencies in a Bill presented in January, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this month said that she is all for encouraging experiments in the field, which was termed as a confusing signal in some quarters. Das on Thursday said the RBI continues its work on a digital version of a fiat currency and is currently ''assessing the financial stability implications of introducing such a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)''.

''As the underlying technology is still developing, we are exploring ways for a clear, safe, and legally certain settlement finality, which is most crucial for a secure and efficient payment system,'' he said.

Das added that there are not many ''practical instances'' of operationalization of a CBDC globally, and this calls for ''utmost precaution'' before India goes ahead. Meanwhile, Das said digital is the future across the banking landscape, and ''we will have a lot of shifts taking place on this front going ahead''. From a regulatory perspective, fostering effective regulations will be a priority for the RBI, he said, adding it is an endeavor not to constrain innovations but to promote those without compromising on financial sector stability, cybersecurity, and customer protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Head of South Africa's coronavirus committee steps down

The chairman of South Africas Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 MAC, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, stepped down on Thursday, the health ministry said, following a meeting of the body to mark the first anniversary of its formation. ...

UK court says actor Depp cannot appeal wife beater libel ruling

Londons Court of Appeal on Thursday refused Johnny Depps permission to challenge a verdict last year that the Hollywood actor had violently assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during a tempestuous five-year relationship.High Court judge Andre...

ACG launches ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe Capsules

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 25 ANIPRNewswire ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, is delighted to announce its new ACGcaps NTone and ACGcaps TSafe range of capsul...

Germany to require negative COVID test from all arriving air travelers - Bild

Germany plans to introduce a requirement for all airline passengers entering the country to provide a negative coronavirus test result before departure, German daily Bild reported, citing government sources.So far, only passengers from coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021