Philips India Launches High-Performance Silent Mixer Grinder, an Innovative Low Noise Home Appliance with Soft Sound Technology

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Provides 50% reduction in sound* and 2X better performance** ​Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today, unveiled a high-performance silent mixer grinder-HL7777/00, an innovative home appliance which offers 50% reduction in sound power*. Powered by a 750W motor with smart sensors and one-touch multifunctionality, this mixer grinder will provide 2X times better performance**. The new product has been revolutionized by Philips following insights from consumers which pointed to Indian households increasingly demanding mixer grinders that provide a household environment with lower noise while delivering great performance.

Ushering in advanced technology, Philips mixer grinder features one-touch multifunctionality with preset buttons that make grinding, blending, and mincing fast and easy, even enables ice crushing and preparation of sauces, dips, and smoothies.

Advertisement

The mixer grinder comes with a powerful 750W motor programmed for optimum speed and embedded with smart sensors. This programmed speed enables better performance with less noise while grinding. Furthermore, the product’s innovative blend and carry jar, doubles up as a sipper and retains freshness and antioxidants for 60mins after blending.

Commenting on the launch of this industry-first innovative kitchen appliance, Gulbahar Taurani, Vice President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “Kitchen appliances that not only save time and effort but also provide a calmer environment are a must have for households. The new Philips mixer grinder does just that by combining superlative performance with low noise which enables members of the household to enjoy their time at home. Built with insights from consumers and Philips’ strong focus on innovation, this super silent mixer grinder is a must have for Indian households given its best-in-class technology which powers performance with comfort.” Philips Mixer Grinder-HL7777/00 is priced at INR 14995/- and comes with 5-year and 2-year warranty on the motor and product, respectively.

Philips believes that there is always a way to make life better. The company is committed to improving people’s lives through meaningful innovative solutions which can empower its consumers to take charge of their health and allow them to build a healthier future.

* Chana dal (200g approx.) tested in Quiet Pro jar under standard conditions validated by external lab in comparison with fast moving 750W mixer grinders sold in India. Test was conducted and validated by NABL accredited acoustic measurement external lab in conformance with ISO 3744.

** Ice crushing (10 cubes approx.) and meat mincing (250g approx.) were tested in Power bullet jar under standard conditions validated by NABL accredited external lab in comparison with fast moving 750W mixer grinder sold in India. Result may vary depending on the quality & quantity of the ingredients.

About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Philips’s high-performance silent mixer grinder-HL7777/00, an innovative home appliance with soft sound technology PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)