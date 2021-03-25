Left Menu

Philips India Launches High-Performance Silent Mixer Grinder, an Innovative Low Noise Home Appliance with Soft Sound Technology

The new product has been revolutionized by Philips following insights from consumers which pointed to Indian households increasingly demanding mixer grinders that provide a household environment with lower noise while delivering great performance.Ushering in advanced technology, Philips mixer grinder features one-touch multifunctionality with preset buttons that make grinding, blending, and mincing fast and easy, even enables ice crushing and preparation of sauces, dips, and smoothies.The mixer grinder comes with a powerful 750W motor programmed for optimum speed and embedded with smart sensors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 14:38 IST
Philips India Launches High-Performance Silent Mixer Grinder, an Innovative Low Noise Home Appliance with Soft Sound Technology

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Provides 50% reduction in sound* and 2X better performance** ​Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today, unveiled a high-performance silent mixer grinder-HL7777/00, an innovative home appliance which offers 50% reduction in sound power*. Powered by a 750W motor with smart sensors and one-touch multifunctionality, this mixer grinder will provide 2X times better performance**. The new product has been revolutionized by Philips following insights from consumers which pointed to Indian households increasingly demanding mixer grinders that provide a household environment with lower noise while delivering great performance.

Ushering in advanced technology, Philips mixer grinder features one-touch multifunctionality with preset buttons that make grinding, blending, and mincing fast and easy, even enables ice crushing and preparation of sauces, dips, and smoothies.

The mixer grinder comes with a powerful 750W motor programmed for optimum speed and embedded with smart sensors. This programmed speed enables better performance with less noise while grinding. Furthermore, the product’s innovative blend and carry jar, doubles up as a sipper and retains freshness and antioxidants for 60mins after blending.

Commenting on the launch of this industry-first innovative kitchen appliance, Gulbahar Taurani, Vice President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “Kitchen appliances that not only save time and effort but also provide a calmer environment are a must have for households. The new Philips mixer grinder does just that by combining superlative performance with low noise which enables members of the household to enjoy their time at home. Built with insights from consumers and Philips’ strong focus on innovation, this super silent mixer grinder is a must have for Indian households given its best-in-class technology which powers performance with comfort.” Philips Mixer Grinder-HL7777/00 is priced at INR 14995/- and comes with 5-year and 2-year warranty on the motor and product, respectively.

Philips believes that there is always a way to make life better. The company is committed to improving people’s lives through meaningful innovative solutions which can empower its consumers to take charge of their health and allow them to build a healthier future.

* Chana dal (200g approx.) tested in Quiet Pro jar under standard conditions validated by external lab in comparison with fast moving 750W mixer grinders sold in India. Test was conducted and validated by NABL accredited acoustic measurement external lab in conformance with ISO 3744.

** Ice crushing (10 cubes approx.) and meat mincing (250g approx.) were tested in Power bullet jar under standard conditions validated by NABL accredited external lab in comparison with fast moving 750W mixer grinder sold in India. Result may vary depending on the quality & quantity of the ingredients.

About Royal Philips Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Philips’s high-performance silent mixer grinder-HL7777/00, an innovative home appliance with soft sound technology PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Head of South Africa's coronavirus committee steps down

The chairman of South Africas Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 MAC, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, stepped down on Thursday, the health ministry said, following a meeting of the body to mark the first anniversary of its formation. ...

UK court says actor Depp cannot appeal wife beater libel ruling

Londons Court of Appeal on Thursday refused Johnny Depps permission to challenge a verdict last year that the Hollywood actor had violently assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during a tempestuous five-year relationship.High Court judge Andre...

ACG launches ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe Capsules

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 25 ANIPRNewswire ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, is delighted to announce its new ACGcaps NTone and ACGcaps TSafe range of capsul...

Germany to require negative COVID test from all arriving air travelers - Bild

Germany plans to introduce a requirement for all airline passengers entering the country to provide a negative coronavirus test result before departure, German daily Bild reported, citing government sources.So far, only passengers from coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021