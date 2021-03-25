Amway forays into Chyawanprash category in India

Direct selling firm Amway on Thursday announced its foray into the Chyawanprash category, with an aim to capture a sizable pie from the growing Ayurveda market in India.

''Inspired by classical Indian recipe, the Nutrilite Chyawanprash formulation primarily aims to support immunity, rejuvenation of the body, boosts strength and stamina, besides helping fight the day-to-day infections.

"This launch marks Amway's foray into the Chyawanprash segment, with the strategy to capture a sizable pie from the growing Ayurveda market in the county,'' Amway India said in a statement.

Amway said it continues to solidify its leadership in the health and immunity domain through consistent product innovation and unique seed-to-supplement process.

Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja said, "On the back of successful growth trajectory and category potential, we aim to capture 20 per cent market share of the premium segment in the first year. We will continue to innovate and further strengthen the category with a special focus on immunity supporting products." The company forayed into the traditional herb nutrition space with Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range in 2018. With just six products, the range clocked Rs 100 crore sales in 2020, indicating a huge growth potential. Budhraja said with evolving consumer trends, nutrition category has registered immense growth with Nutrilite contributing over 61 per cent to the company's business revenue. ''The category is poised for a tremendous growth with increase in contribution to over 65 per cent by 2024, which includes a significant contribution from the Nutrilite Traditional Herbal segment," he added.

Amway's Nutrilite Chyawanprash has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 499 per 500 gm. It will be sold exclusively by Amway direct sellers across India.

