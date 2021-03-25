Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz launches A-Class Limousine, price starts at Rs 39.90 lakh

With as many as seven new AMGs planned this year, we are strongly placed to maintain our firm leadership in the performance motoring segment in India, he added.All prices of A-Class Limousine are introductory and will be upwardly revised by Rs 1 lakh from July 1, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:11 IST
Mercedes-Benz launches A-Class Limousine, price starts at Rs 39.90 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the much-awaited A-Class Limousine in India at an introductory price of Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both petrol and diesel variants have been launched. The A-Class sedan had made its debut at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida last year. In addition, the carmaker rolled-out the locally-produced AMG A35 4MATIC priced at Rs 56.24 lakh (ex-showroom India). ''We are glad to introduce the highly anticipated A Class Limousine in the Indian market. The A-Class Limousine imbibes all that is core to a Mercedes-Benz product. We are confident the A Class Limo will set a new benchmark in the segment and attract a lot of new customers,'' said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India.

The A-Class also comes with hassle-free ownership experience driven by industry first eight years warranty on engine and transmission, Schwenk said. ''We are equally thrilled to roll-out the first-ever 'AMG 35 series' for the Indian market with the AMG A 35 4MATIC. This is also the second AMG model we are locally manufacturing from our production facility, underlining our growing focus on the AMG brand in India and our long-term commitment to our AMG customers,'' he said. ''We want the AMG brand to play an even larger role in our overall product offering in India. With as many as seven new AMGs planned this year, we are strongly placed to maintain our firm leadership in the performance motoring segment in India,'' he added.

All prices of A-Class Limousine are introductory and will be upwardly revised by Rs 1 lakh from July 1, the company said. The all-new A-Class Limousine is the longest and tallest in its segment. Extremely sporty and equipped with a high level of features and latest technology enrichments the new model strengthens the Limousine offering of Mercedes-Benz, it said. The A-Class has received an overwhelming response from customers even before its launch with April and May deliveries already sold out, the company said. The AMG brand over the years has become synonymous with performance motoring in India and remains highly aspirational. The decision to locally produce the second AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz's clear roadmap for the Indian market and the company's long-term strategic commitment to the Indian customers, it added.

AMG A35 4MATIC is the 12th locally manufactured model from Mercedes-Benz India. It is the second AMG to roll-out of the assembly lines at Pune facility.

The AMG portfolio in India now comprises the 35, 43, 53, 63, and GT series of the high performance vehicles across different body shapes.

Mercedes-Benz India now produces 12 CKD models across body shapes at its Chakan facility. It offers high flexibility of the production facility with NGCs (New Generation Chassis) Sedans, SUVs, and AMGs to be manufactured in one facility, according to Mercedes-Benz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MEC describes Joburg mall incident as saddest reality in Africa

Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC, Mbali Hlophe, has expressed dismay at the viral video of a man being turned away at Johannesburg mall for donning Ndebele traditional attire.The incident took place at a Clicks store in Bould...

UK greenhouse gas emissions dropped 9% in 2020 amid pandemic

Britains greenhouse gas GHG emissions fell by 8.9 in 2020, largely driven by a slump in economic activity due to measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, provisional government data showed on Thursday. Government measures over the past ...

Head of South Africa's coronavirus committee steps down

The chairman of South Africas Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 MAC, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, stepped down on Thursday, the health ministry said, following a meeting of the body to mark the first anniversary of its formation. ...

UK court says actor Depp cannot appeal wife beater libel ruling

Londons Court of Appeal on Thursday refused Johnny Depps permission to challenge a verdict last year that the Hollywood actor had violently assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard during a tempestuous five-year relationship.High Court judge Andre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021