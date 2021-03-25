Mercedes-Benz launches A-Class Limousine, price starts at Rs 39.90 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched the much-awaited A-Class Limousine in India at an introductory price of Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both petrol and diesel variants have been launched. The A-Class sedan had made its debut at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida last year. In addition, the carmaker rolled-out the locally-produced AMG A35 4MATIC priced at Rs 56.24 lakh (ex-showroom India). ''We are glad to introduce the highly anticipated A Class Limousine in the Indian market. The A-Class Limousine imbibes all that is core to a Mercedes-Benz product. We are confident the A Class Limo will set a new benchmark in the segment and attract a lot of new customers,'' said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India.

The A-Class also comes with hassle-free ownership experience driven by industry first eight years warranty on engine and transmission, Schwenk said. ''We are equally thrilled to roll-out the first-ever 'AMG 35 series' for the Indian market with the AMG A 35 4MATIC. This is also the second AMG model we are locally manufacturing from our production facility, underlining our growing focus on the AMG brand in India and our long-term commitment to our AMG customers,'' he said. ''We want the AMG brand to play an even larger role in our overall product offering in India. With as many as seven new AMGs planned this year, we are strongly placed to maintain our firm leadership in the performance motoring segment in India,'' he added.

All prices of A-Class Limousine are introductory and will be upwardly revised by Rs 1 lakh from July 1, the company said. The all-new A-Class Limousine is the longest and tallest in its segment. Extremely sporty and equipped with a high level of features and latest technology enrichments the new model strengthens the Limousine offering of Mercedes-Benz, it said. The A-Class has received an overwhelming response from customers even before its launch with April and May deliveries already sold out, the company said. The AMG brand over the years has become synonymous with performance motoring in India and remains highly aspirational. The decision to locally produce the second AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz's clear roadmap for the Indian market and the company's long-term strategic commitment to the Indian customers, it added.

AMG A35 4MATIC is the 12th locally manufactured model from Mercedes-Benz India. It is the second AMG to roll-out of the assembly lines at Pune facility.

The AMG portfolio in India now comprises the 35, 43, 53, 63, and GT series of the high performance vehicles across different body shapes.

Mercedes-Benz India now produces 12 CKD models across body shapes at its Chakan facility. It offers high flexibility of the production facility with NGCs (New Generation Chassis) Sedans, SUVs, and AMGs to be manufactured in one facility, according to Mercedes-Benz.

