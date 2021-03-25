Left Menu

ACG launches ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe Capsules

The new range of products from the companys Capsules business demonstrates ACGs commitment to creating a healthier world, coupled with its focus on consumer preferences for Clean Label products and safety.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:40 IST
ACG launches ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe Capsules

MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, is delighted to announce its new ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe range of capsules for the Nutraceutical market. The new range of products from the company's Capsules business demonstrates ACG's commitment to creating a healthier world, coupled with its focus on consumer preferences for Clean Label products and safety. ACGcaps™ NTone is a portfolio of naturally coloured capsules and with no e-number. The aesthetically appealing colour solutions include Ocean Blue, Sunny Yellow, Desert Brown, Purple Pure Carrot, and Red Pure Radish. The colours used are safe and non-toxic, do not contain any artificial ingredients, and there is no change to product shelf-life when compared to synthetic-coloured capsules. This new range creates the perfect opportunity for formulating clean label products. As Selwyn Noronha, CEO of ACG Capsules, comments: ''Consumer preference has shifted, and there is an increasing need for products with recognisable and simple ingredients. We anticipate real interest in these naturally coloured capsules, particularly for nutraceutical formulations, such as dietary supplements. Customers can fill them with powders, pellets, or granules.'' ACGcaps™ TSafe is a range of capsules that are free of titanium dioxide and are available in different options for gelatin and HPMC range.

Selwyn Noronha further explains, ''As part of our unwavering commitment towards product quality and safety, we have worked tirelessly to deliver a new capsule to meet consumer demands for clean products. We are determined to deliver products that are of superior quality while meeting consumers' varying needs. ACGcaps™ TSafe and ACGcaps™ NTone are available in options that have been Halal, Kosher, Vegetarian society, non-GMO and preservative-free certified.'' About ACG In accordance with its commitment to making the world healthier, ACG has now been delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry for almost sixty years, across six continents and in a hundred countries.

'Collaboration' is at the core of ACG's ethos, and ACG is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, with products ranging from Capsules to Films & Foils, to Engineering equipment, and Inspection systems – all that meet international regulatory requirements.

For ACG, it's always about finding innovative solutions to the world's greatest health challenges, together.

For more information, please contact the ACG media relations team: tanya.grover@acg-world.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473961/ACGcaps_NTone_by_ACG.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473962/ACGcaps_Tsafe_by_ACG.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1473960/ACG_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Burqa row: UP minister says he was talking about freedom of choice

After his remarks calling burqa an evil custom triggered a row, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup on Thursday backtracked, saying women should have the freedom to wear their choice of clothes.Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State fo...

France may need to impose strict lockdown - hospital professor

A strict lockdown in France may be the only way to avoid a major crisis within the hospital system, Professor Philippe Juvin from the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris told BFM TV on Thursday.Juvin, who is also the mayor of La Garenne-Colo...

IIM-Calcutta accepts resignation of first woman director

The Board of Governors of IIM- Calcutta said it has accepted the resignation of its first woman director Anju Seth, who had put in her papers a year before the end of tenure.The board, in a statement issued late on Wednesday, also said the ...

MEC describes Joburg mall incident as saddest reality in Africa

Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC, Mbali Hlophe, has expressed dismay at the viral video of a man being turned away at Johannesburg mall for donning Ndebele traditional attire.The incident took place at a Clicks store in Bould...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021