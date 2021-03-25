Left Menu

ACG launches ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe Capsules

ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, is delighted to announce its new ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe range of capsules for the Nutraceutical market.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:52 IST
ACG launches ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe Capsules
ACG. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): ACG, a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, is delighted to announce its new ACGcaps™ NTone and ACGcaps™ TSafe range of capsules for the Nutraceutical market. The new range of products from the company's Capsules business demonstrates ACG's commitment to creating a healthier world, coupled with its focus on consumer preferences for Clean Label products and safety.

ACGcaps™ NTone is a portfolio of naturally coloured capsules and with no e-number. The aesthetically appealing colour solutions include Ocean Blue, Sunny Yellow, Desert Brown, Purple Pure Carrot, and Red Pure Radish. The colours used are safe and non-toxic, do not contain any artificial ingredients, and there is no change to product shelf-life when compared to synthetic-coloured capsules. This new range creates the perfect opportunity for formulating clean label products. As Selwyn Noronha, CEO of ACG Capsules, comments: "Consumer preference has shifted, and there is an increasing need for products with recognisable and simple ingredients. We anticipate real interest in these naturally coloured capsules, particularly for nutraceutical formulations, such as dietary supplements. Customers can fill them with powders, pellets, or granules."

ACGcaps™ TSafe is a range of capsules that are free of titanium dioxide and are available in different options for gelatin and HPMC range. Selwyn Noronha further explains, "As part of our unwavering commitment towards product quality and safety, we have worked tirelessly to deliver a new capsule to meet consumer demands for clean products. We are determined to deliver products that are of superior quality while meeting consumers' varying needs. ACGcaps™ TSafe and ACGcaps™ NTone are available in options that have been Halal, Kosher, Vegetarian society, non-GMO and preservative-free certified."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Transgender politicians and government officials around the world

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rachel Levine made history this week as the first openly transgender person confirmed in a top government job by the U.S. Senate, with senators voting 52-48 to approve her appoi...

Moneyboxx raises Rs 25 cr from NBFCs, others

Moneyboxx Finance that provides small-ticket loans in Tier-II and III towns on Thursday said it has raised Rs 25 crore in debt from a slew of lenders, including NBFCs and a small finance bank since January 2021, which will be towards impact...

PM Modi doing negative politics, feeling 'insecure' with Kejriwal's work: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill 2021 in the Parliament shows that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

UK gives Facebook, Giphy five days to address competition concerns

Britains competition watchdog on Thursday gave Facebook and Giphy five working days to offer proposals to address its concerns over their merger deal, which could affect digital advertising and the supply of animated images.The UKs Competit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021