Left Menu

Digital yuan could be back-up for mobile payment giants - PBOC

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:57 IST
Digital yuan could be back-up for mobile payment giants - PBOC
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Retail-focused central bank digital cash could provide a key backup for widely-used Chinese mobile payment methods such as Alipay and Tencent Pay, the People's Bank of China's digital currency chief said on Thursday.

"To provide this backup or redundancy for the retail payment system, the central bank has to step up and provide a CBDC service to the retail payment market," said Mu Changchun, the director-general of the PBOC's digital currency institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Transgender politicians and government officials around the world

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rachel Levine made history this week as the first openly transgender person confirmed in a top government job by the U.S. Senate, with senators voting 52-48 to approve her appoi...

Moneyboxx raises Rs 25 cr from NBFCs, others

Moneyboxx Finance that provides small-ticket loans in Tier-II and III towns on Thursday said it has raised Rs 25 crore in debt from a slew of lenders, including NBFCs and a small finance bank since January 2021, which will be towards impact...

PM Modi doing negative politics, feeling 'insecure' with Kejriwal's work: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill 2021 in the Parliament shows that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

UK gives Facebook, Giphy five days to address competition concerns

Britains competition watchdog on Thursday gave Facebook and Giphy five working days to offer proposals to address its concerns over their merger deal, which could affect digital advertising and the supply of animated images.The UKs Competit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021