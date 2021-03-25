TPDDL ties up with SUN Mobility to set up a network of battery swap points for EVs

Tata Power joint venture firm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on Thursday announced its partnership with SUN Mobility to set up a network of 'Battery Swap Points' across North and North-West Delhi.

In collaboration with TPDDL, a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of NCT of Delhi, SUN Mobility launched the first Swap Point with two Quick Interchange Stations, to serve the growing demand of EVs in the Azadpur area, one of the busiest marketplaces of the capital. The stations were inaugurated by Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Delhi. Given the volume of electric two and three-wheelers in the area, the partnership aims at setting up a broad network of battery swapping infrastructure that makes swapping accessible to customers at the same scale and ease as conventional refuelling.

Commenting on this Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said in the statement, ''TPDDL is happy to join hands with SUN Mobility for setting up a network of battery swap points in the national capital. We are committed to a clean and pollution free Delhi and believe we can power the 'Switch Delhi' campaign in a big way in order to establish Delhi as the EV capital of India. Together, we will accelerate the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, in this Megapolis with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, especially in the mass category of cars, two-wheelers, public/shared transport vehicles and good carriers.'' By creating a vast network of Swap Points across Delhi, SUN Mobility and TPDDL are supporting the capital's ''Switch Delhi” campaign via affordable, low-cost electric 2 and 3-wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes, to get limitless range for its drivers and support the growing eco-friendly economy.

At the inauguration ceremony, Shah said, ''This initiative is perfectly in line with the CM’s vision to make Delhi the EV capital of India. We are very clear that zero emissions is the future, and it's nice to see private players like SUN Mobility and Tata Power-DDL matching the Govt’s ambition, with such innovative models, such as battery swapping, to help make this a reality.'' Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Goel, Co-Founder and Executive Director, SUN Mobility said in the statement, ''Delhi Government’s innovative EV policy and ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign is leading the country in its endeavor to accelerate mass EV adoption. We look forward to working with Tata Power-DDL, India’s leading power distribution utility, to set up our cutting-edge energy infrastructure platform that makes EV’s affordable, accessible and range anxiety-free, for a pollution-free future.'' PTI KKS MKJ

