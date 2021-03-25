Left Menu

TPDDL ties up with SUN Mobility to set up a network of battery swap points for EVs

Given the volume of electric two and three-wheelers in the area, the partnership aims at setting up a broad network of battery swapping infrastructure that makes swapping accessible to customers at the same scale and ease as conventional refuelling.Commenting on this Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said in the statement, TPDDL is happy to join hands with SUN Mobility for setting up a network of battery swap points in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:06 IST
TPDDL ties up with SUN Mobility to set up a network of battery swap points for EVs

Tata Power joint venture firm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on Thursday announced its partnership with SUN Mobility to set up a network of 'Battery Swap Points' across North and North-West Delhi.

Tata Power-DDL, India's leading power distribution utility serving a populace of 7 million in Delhi, has partnered with SUN Mobility, a leading provider of an energy infrastructure platform and services for electric vehicles (EVs) to set up a network of Battery Swap Points across North and North-West Delhi.

In collaboration with TPDDL, a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of NCT of Delhi, SUN Mobility launched the first Swap Point with two Quick Interchange Stations, to serve the growing demand of EVs in the Azadpur area, one of the busiest marketplaces of the capital. The stations were inaugurated by Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission Delhi. Given the volume of electric two and three-wheelers in the area, the partnership aims at setting up a broad network of battery swapping infrastructure that makes swapping accessible to customers at the same scale and ease as conventional refuelling.

Commenting on this Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said in the statement, ''TPDDL is happy to join hands with SUN Mobility for setting up a network of battery swap points in the national capital. We are committed to a clean and pollution free Delhi and believe we can power the 'Switch Delhi' campaign in a big way in order to establish Delhi as the EV capital of India. Together, we will accelerate the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, in this Megapolis with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, especially in the mass category of cars, two-wheelers, public/shared transport vehicles and good carriers.'' By creating a vast network of Swap Points across Delhi, SUN Mobility and TPDDL are supporting the capital's ''Switch Delhi” campaign via affordable, low-cost electric 2 and 3-wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes, to get limitless range for its drivers and support the growing eco-friendly economy.

At the inauguration ceremony, Shah said, ''This initiative is perfectly in line with the CM’s vision to make Delhi the EV capital of India. We are very clear that zero emissions is the future, and it's nice to see private players like SUN Mobility and Tata Power-DDL matching the Govt’s ambition, with such innovative models, such as battery swapping, to help make this a reality.'' Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Goel, Co-Founder and Executive Director, SUN Mobility said in the statement, ''Delhi Government’s innovative EV policy and ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign is leading the country in its endeavor to accelerate mass EV adoption. We look forward to working with Tata Power-DDL, India’s leading power distribution utility, to set up our cutting-edge energy infrastructure platform that makes EV’s affordable, accessible and range anxiety-free, for a pollution-free future.'' PTI KKS MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy youth international Guerini dies in car crash aged 19

Italy youth international Daniel Guerini has been tragically killed in a car accident aged 19. Reports in Italy say Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in the car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.Guerin...

Chennai City beat NEROCA 2-1, end I-League campaign on positive note

Chennai City FC ended their I-League season on a positive note after registering a 2-1 win over NEROCA here on Thursday.Mohamed Iqbals 904 minutes late strike in added time proved to be the difference as Demir Avdics 24th first-half goal wa...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's election stalemate, paths to victory are unclear

As Israels election count neared completion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those seeking to topple him were deep in the complex coalition arithmetic of how to reach the magic 61 seats that delivers a majority in Israels Knesset.With...

EU leaders faced with surge of infections, vaccine issues

European Union leaders are meeting Thursday to look for ways of ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations across the 27-nation region amid a shortage of doses, spikes in new cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. The coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021