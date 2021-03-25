Left Menu

A day after mea culpa, Merkel gives Germans virus pep talk

Merkel's decision on Wednesday to drop plans for an extended Easter holiday to try to break a third wave of COVID-19, agreed two days earlier during talks with governors of Germany's 16 states, raised concerns she had lost her grip on the crisis. In a firm, 27-minute address to lawmakers on Thursday, she acknowledged how difficult life is for many people but urged them to think positively, arguing that vaccinations offered a way out of the crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:22 IST
A day after mea culpa, Merkel gives Germans virus pep talk

The light is at the end of the tunnel and "we will defeat this virus", Chancellor Angela Merkel told Germans on Thursday, just a day after she asked the country to forgive her U-turn on a circuit-breaker lockdown over Easter. Merkel's decision on Wednesday to drop plans for an extended Easter holiday to try to break a third wave of COVID-19, agreed two days earlier during talks with governors of Germany's 16 states, raised concerns she had lost her grip on the crisis.

In a firm, 27-minute address to lawmakers on Thursday, she acknowledged how difficult life is for many people but urged them to think positively, arguing that vaccinations offered a way out of the crisis. "It will take a few more months, but the light at the end of the tunnel is visible. We will defeat this virus!" she told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"Now it's a matter of gathering strength and moving forward positively, even though the situation is difficult at the moment. That is what I want from everyone in this country," Merkel said to loud applause. Germany reported another 22,657 infections on Thursday, while the death toll rose by 228 to 75,440. Deaths have fallen from earlier in the year when vaccinations had not begun, but admissions to intensive care units are creeping up and the seven-day case incidence is now 113 compared with 90 a week ago.

Merkel addressed the Bundestag ahead of an EU leaders' summit later on Thursday, at which she said they would discuss how to make sure more vaccines are made on European soil. The European Commission has threatened to ban exports to countries like Britain that have higher vaccination rates but do not export shots to the EU. The aim is to safeguard supplies for the bloc's own citizens as they face a third wave of the pandemic.

"British production sites are manufacturing for Britain and the United States is not exporting, so we are reliant on what we can make in Europe," Merkel said. "We have to assume that the virus, with its mutations, may be occupying us for a long time to come so the question goes far beyond this year," she added.

Britain and the European Commission said on Wednesday they were discussing how they could work together to create a "win-win" situation on COVID-19 vaccines after the bloc threatened to take tougher measures to curb the export of deliveries of shots. Ahead of the EU summit, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder backed calls for controls on Europe's vaccine exports.

"There needs to be a ban on exports of European vaccines to countries that produce vaccines themselves and do not supply anything to Europe," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy youth international Guerini dies in car crash aged 19

Italy youth international Daniel Guerini has been tragically killed in a car accident aged 19. Reports in Italy say Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in the car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.Guerin...

Chennai City beat NEROCA 2-1, end I-League campaign on positive note

Chennai City FC ended their I-League season on a positive note after registering a 2-1 win over NEROCA here on Thursday.Mohamed Iqbals 904 minutes late strike in added time proved to be the difference as Demir Avdics 24th first-half goal wa...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's election stalemate, paths to victory are unclear

As Israels election count neared completion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those seeking to topple him were deep in the complex coalition arithmetic of how to reach the magic 61 seats that delivers a majority in Israels Knesset.With...

EU leaders faced with surge of infections, vaccine issues

European Union leaders are meeting Thursday to look for ways of ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations across the 27-nation region amid a shortage of doses, spikes in new cases, a feud with the United Kingdom and internal quarrels. The coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021