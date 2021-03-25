PXIL launches Green Term Ahead Market for renewable energy trading

Left Menu

Power Exchange of India Ltd PXIL has launched of Green Term Ahead Market GTAM which will have both solar and non-solar electricity segments.GTAM is a new alternative model for trading in renewable energy following the CERC approval.

Power Exchange of India Ltd (PXIL) has launched of Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM) which will have both solar and non-solar electricity segments.

GTAM is a new alternative model for trading in renewable energy following the CERC approval. This new mechanism has been introduced for selling off the power by the renewable developers in the open market without getting into long term PPAs.

''After attaining success and market leadership in the Term Ahead Market (TAM) segment, PXIL, India’s first institutionally promoted power exchange by NSE and NCDEX has launched the Green-Term Ahead Market (GTAM) on its transaction platform on 24th March 2021,'' a PXIL statement said.

According to the statement, the development took place after receiving approval from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on March 19, 2021.

To familiarise the market participants about the product and its features, the PXIL also conducted two virtual mock sessions.

Vedanta SEZ and Himachal Pradesh SEB (state electricity board) were amongst the first set of participants in this segment.

Currently, the PXIL holds above 60 per cent market share on an average in the Term Ahead Market segment which is expected to increase with the launch of GTAM.

In the market, the PXIL will offer trade in two types of green term-ahead contracts, Intra-day Contracts and Any-day Contracts in both solar and non-solar segments.

Intra-day Contracts are structured as a static contract (pre-defined delivery slots to place bids) and Anyday Contracts are structured as dynamic contracts (user selected slots for delivery during the day as well the days of delivery).

The combination of the contracts covers the delivery period starting from few hours upto 11 days from the trade.

Prabhajit Kumar Sarkar, MD and CEO, PXIL, said, ''As our country continues on its path of transition towards a green and sustainable future with large scale integration of renewable energy, PXIL's Green TAM segment would help participants fulfil their energy needs using renewable energy sources. The PXIL has played a leadership role in developing the Term Ahead Market segment on the power exchanges through innovative offerings and high service levels and looks forward to delivering the same quality of experience in the Green TAM segment as well.'' The Government of India's target of 175 GW RE (renewable energy) capacity by 2022 is driving the growth of the renewable energy industry.

The Green Term Ahead Market contracts will allow the RE generators the flexibility to map their generation profile and at the same time purchasers will have an avenue to meet their Renewable Purchase Obligations (RPO) requirements.

The GTAM platform will also lead to an increase in the number of participants in the renewable energy sector and benefit buyers of RE through competitive prices and transparent and flexible procurement. It will also benefit RE sellers by providing access to the pan- India market.

The PXIL will continue to bring in new products and services to help transform the electricity market and make India future-ready.

''We are determined to play a critical role in providing competitive efficiency through innovation, services, cost-efficiency and all such parameters that can enable the creation of a thriving power market,'' it said.

