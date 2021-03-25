Left Menu

Sensex drops 740 points on rising Covid cases, auto stocks crack

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1.5 per cent lower on Thursday amid concerns over rising coronavirus infections and weak global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:31 IST
Sensex drops 740 points on rising Covid cases, auto stocks crack
Maruti Suzuki lost by 3.8 pc on Thursday to Rs 6,792 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 1.5 per cent lower on Thursday amid concerns over rising coronavirus infections and weak global cues. The BSE S&P Sensex was down by 740 points or 1.51 per cent at 48,440 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 225 points or 1.54 per cent to 14,325.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone. Nifty auto dipped by 2.7 per cent while Nifty PSU bank was down by 2.6 per cent, realty by 2.5 per cent and IT by 2.2 per cent. Among stocks, Maruti Suzuki lost by 3.8 per cent to Rs 6,792 per share while Hero MotoCorp fell by 2.9 per cent, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors by 2.8 per cent each.

IndianOil Corporation cracked by 4 per cent to close at Rs 90.75 per share and Coal India dropped by 3.4 per cent. The other major losers were Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Lever, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance. However, Tata Steel closed 2.8 per cent higher at Rs 722.95 per share. Dr Reddy's, ICICI Bank and HDFC too closed with thin positive margins.

Meanwhile, Asian equities bounced between gains and losses as a selloff in Chinese technology shares due to concerns they will be de-listed from US bourses and worries about a semiconductor shortage rattled some investors. Japan's Nikkei closed 1.14 per cent higher and South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.4 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 0.07 per cent lower. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal - Evergreen

Two professional rescue teams from the Netherlands and Japan will work with local authorities to design a more effective plan to refloat a giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the company leasing the ship said on Thursday.Taiwan...

Soccer-Italy youth international Guerini dies in car crash aged 19

Italy youth international Daniel Guerini has been tragically killed in a car accident aged 19. Reports in Italy say Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in the car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.Guerin...

Chennai City beat NEROCA 2-1, end I-League campaign on positive note

Chennai City FC ended their I-League season on a positive note after registering a 2-1 win over NEROCA here on Thursday.Mohamed Iqbals 904 minutes late strike in added time proved to be the difference as Demir Avdics 24th first-half goal wa...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's election stalemate, paths to victory are unclear

As Israels election count neared completion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those seeking to topple him were deep in the complex coalition arithmetic of how to reach the magic 61 seats that delivers a majority in Israels Knesset.With...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021