Left Menu

Fincare SFB to bear vaccination cost of all employees

More than 8,200 staff across the country are set to benefit from this initiative, Fincare Small Finance Bank SFB said in a release.At Fincare, we are constantly striving to build a people-centric culture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:05 IST
Fincare SFB to bear vaccination cost of all employees

Fincare Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it will bear the cost of vaccinating its over 8,000 staff across the country against COVID-19.

Expressing gratitude to all its employees, the lender said it will cover the cost of both doses of the vaccine to safeguard employee health and safety amid rising cases in certain parts of the country. More than 8,200 staff across the country are set to benefit from this initiative, Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) said in a release.

“At Fincare, we are constantly striving to build a people-centric culture. During the last year, our teams have withstood an extremely challenging pandemic that impacted lives and livelihood the world over.

''In turn, the bank has extended comprehensive support to all its staff under its Covid Fightback – The Fincare Way initiative by way of special allowance, test reimbursement, insurance support, paid leave, doctor-on-call services etc. not only for staff but also for their family members,'' MD&CEO Rajeev Yadav said. Fincare SFB commenced banking operations on July 21, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal - Evergreen

Two professional rescue teams from the Netherlands and Japan will work with local authorities to design a more effective plan to refloat a giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the company leasing the ship said on Thursday.Taiwan...

Soccer-Italy youth international Guerini dies in car crash aged 19

Italy youth international Daniel Guerini has been tragically killed in a car accident aged 19. Reports in Italy say Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in the car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.Guerin...

Chennai City beat NEROCA 2-1, end I-League campaign on positive note

Chennai City FC ended their I-League season on a positive note after registering a 2-1 win over NEROCA here on Thursday.Mohamed Iqbals 904 minutes late strike in added time proved to be the difference as Demir Avdics 24th first-half goal wa...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's election stalemate, paths to victory are unclear

As Israels election count neared completion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those seeking to topple him were deep in the complex coalition arithmetic of how to reach the magic 61 seats that delivers a majority in Israels Knesset.With...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021