PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:20 IST
Angel Broking Leads With Industry-First AI Chatbot Integration Into AMP

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India Adding another feather to its cap, Angel Broking has now become the first BFSI player to deploy a fully-integrated, AI-based chatbot into its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP). The latest integration extends superior convenience and flexibility to Angel Broking customers while also improving the user experience on the website. Further to this, it is accessible through the desktop, as well as mobile.

Accelerated Mobile Page, or AMP, is an open-source project by Google that ensures web pages operate optimally in the mobile environment. AMP pages load instantly, respond faster, and are smoother than their predecessors. They limit the usage of HTML/CSS and JavaScripts that affect web performance. What also sets them apart from regular webpages is that Google automatically caches AMP pages to optimize the overall loading time. Hence, such pages improve performance and engagement while also adding to the flexibility and the end-results.

Angel Broking has been at the forefront of innovations in the stockbroking segment as well as the BFSI sector at large. The digital-first broker was the first to introduce services like ‘Trade in 1 Hour’ (now less than 5 minutes), Investment engine ARQ (now ARQ Prime), and UPI Autopay integration for mutual funds. The latest addition will now help investors with their general investment queries and empower them to make informed investment decisions. All of it is while enjoying a better user experience.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel Broking said, “For us at Angel Broking, the experience of our customers holds the highest priority. We have consistently extended the best of services to our customers, something that has added tangible value to first-time investors and seasoned traders alike. Our AI-based Chatbot integration into AMP is a testament to this approach and we are confident that it will add to the overall customer experience. The integration will make our mobile web applications more interactive and engaging.” Mr. Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking said, “Angel Broking has a mobile-first approach to ensure that stock markets are accessible for everyone. Our vision is to amplify retail participation across the country, especially in semi-urban and non-urban regions as they are heavily underserved. To achieve this, investor education plays a pivotal role alongside curated user experiences. We have updated our AMP by adding AI-based Chatbot to the same as it serves both of these objectives. The development has also furthered the legacy of Angel Broking to lead the industry with pioneering services.” Angel Broking customers can now drive a self-assisted journey at their convenience anywhere, anytime. Prospective customers can also open a Demat account at Angel Broking through an auto-guided process in less than 5 minutes. About Angel Broking Limited Angel Broking Limited (ABL) is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. ABL is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients under the brand “Angel Broking”. Broking and allied services are offered through (i) online and digital platforms, and (ii) network of over 14,000 Authorized Persons.

ABL had more than 7 mn downloads of Angel Broking mobile application and over 1 mn downloads of Angel BEE mobile application, which enable clients to avail services digitally. Our customer outreach spans across approximately 97.6% or 18,797 pin codes in India. ABL manages ~₹ 236,960mn in client assets and over 3.75 mn operational broking accounts.

www.angelbroking.com PWR PWR

