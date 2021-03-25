Craftsman Automation shares close with 5 pc discount in debut trade

Shares of auto component maker Craftsman Automation on Thursday made a tepid market debut and closed with a discount of 5 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,490.

The stock listed at Rs 1,350, registering a decline of 9.39 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later as the trade progressed, it dipped 9.44 per cent to Rs 1,349.20. It closed at Rs 1,433, lower by 3.82 per cent.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,359, a discount of 8.79 per cent from the issue price. It closed lower by 5 per cent at Rs 1,415.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,027.69 crore on BSE. In volume terms, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 34.79 lakh on NSE. The initial public offer of Craftsman Automation was subscribed 3.81 times earlier this month.

The Rs 824-crore offer was in a price range of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share.

Net proceeds of the issue will be utilised for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed of by the company and for general corporate purposes.

