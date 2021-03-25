Left Menu

Rajasthan govt issues order for no functions during Holi, Shab-e-Barat

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:46 IST
No functions related to the festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat will be allowed at public places in Rajasthan on March 28 and 29 to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government order said.

The state government issued an order on Wednesday restricting public gatherings during Holi and Shab-e-Barat in public places/parks/markets/religious places, etc. on March 28 and 29.

There will be no permission to organize public functions or gatherings at public places to celebrate the festivals.

Action will be taken if there are gatherings or congregations, according to the order issued by the home department.

