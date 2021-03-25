Left Menu

AAI integrates upper air space over NE region with Kolkata air traffic management facility

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:53 IST
AAI integrates upper air space over NE region with Kolkata air traffic management facility
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has successfully integrated the upper air space over the northeastern region with Kolkata CNS/ATM facility as part of its ongoing initiative towards establishing a single continuum of upper airspace, according to a statement.

Upper airspace is the space above a specific flight level (26,000 ft and above) dedicated to overflight, while lower airspace is space below that flight level, dedicated to airport approaches.

The integration of the NE Region upper space with the Kolkata Communications, Navigation, Surveillance, and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) facility, was achieved on March 25, the AAI said in the statement.

This is a huge step towards enhancement of capacity, efficiency and to ensure the highest level of safety in the air space over India and associated oceanic airspace, the AAI said.

Till now, it was being controlled from the Guwahati control center, it said.

AAI had in 2014 planned for Upper Airspace Harmonisation (UAH) in the four Flight Information Regions (FIRs) of Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, for establishing a single continuum of upper airspace as part of the safety and air navigation services improvement project.

''This (the integration) is a huge milestone for the Airports Authority of India as well as the Indian civil aviation sector. The single continuum in the Sky is a gift from AAI to 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav','' said AAI Chairman Anuj Aggarwal.

The move will facilitate the provision of seamless ATM services resulting in the reduction of the cockpit workload besides helping in reduction of operational cost (fuel) and thereby less carbon emission through the assignment of economic flight level and direct routing, the AAI said.

UAH is a process by which aircraft flying in the airspace above a height are controlled from a central location with multiple airspace sectors.

By this process, the entire upper airspace is harmonized with the application of uniform air traffic management procedures and standards to achieve enhanced levels of safety and efficiency.

This is part of the Indian Air Traffic Management Strategic Plan of seamless air traffic services in Indian FIR in line with the Global Air Navigation Plan and the Regional Air Navigation Plan of ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization).

''This harmonization will benefit the airlines, environment, and economy at large by curtailing flight time and fuel consumption resulting in reduced carbon footprint,'' said AAI Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region) Manoj Gangal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Not looking to bat in the top-order in T20Is, says Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said he is happy with the T20I batting line-up of the side and is in no mood to promote himself up in the order. Stokes played at number three in the first ODI of the series while in the 2020 India...

Turkey says conveyed sensitivity about Uighurs to Chinese minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he conveyed Turkeys sensitivity and thoughts about Uighur Muslims to his Chinese counterpart during talks in Ankara, amid protests in Istanbul. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met ...

Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, denouncing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yis visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in Chinas far-...

Passage of bill giving primacy to Delhi LG over elected govt breaches federalism: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday termed the passage of the bill giving primacy to Delhis lieutenant governor over its elected government a violation of the countrys federalism.The SAD also described the passage of the Bill as a fraud wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021