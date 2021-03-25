Left Menu

BOJ Kuroda urges central banks to take 'forward-looking' steps on climate risks

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday called on central banks to take "forward-looking steps" to manage the financial risks associated with climate change, wading in on a growing debate among policymakers over how deeply they should engage with the issue. Kuroda said there were various challenges in managing climate-related financial risks, such as the difficulty of setting scenarios for stress tests and a lack of data.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:13 IST
BOJ Kuroda urges central banks to take 'forward-looking' steps on climate risks
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday called on central banks to take "forward-looking steps" to manage the financial risks associated with climate change, wading in on a growing debate among policymakers over how deeply they should engage with the issue.

Kuroda said there were various challenges in managing climate-related financial risks, such as the difficulty of setting scenarios for stress tests and a lack of data. But such challenges are no reason to delay efforts to address climate risks, he said, warning that climate change could "destabilize the financial system" in the long run.

While setting a course towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions is primarily the government's responsibility, central banks must take necessary measures against the impact of climate change given its powerful impact on the economy, he said. "Central banks must take forward-looking steps and make steady progress in overcoming (challenges) in cooperation with other stakeholders," he said in a BOJ-hosted online international workshop on climate-related financial risks.

Kuroda, however, added that any response central banks make on climate change risks must be in line with their mandates and backed up by "solid evidence" on the degree of risks. With climate change posing a growing risk to financial stability, central banks are examining their own role in driving a transformation.

But there has been some disagreement among central bankers about how far they should go. While European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has advocated central bank action on climate change, the Federal Reserve has been more cautious. The BOJ is wary of incorporating green concepts in monetary policy but keen to take climate-related risks more into account in gauging the health of Japan's banking system.

In a report released on Wednesday, an umbrella group of central bankers said while central banks need to fight climate change, all policy options on the table come with costly drawbacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Not looking to bat in the top-order in T20Is, says Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Thursday said he is happy with the T20I batting line-up of the side and is in no mood to promote himself up in the order. Stokes played at number three in the first ODI of the series while in the 2020 India...

Turkey says conveyed sensitivity about Uighurs to Chinese minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he conveyed Turkeys sensitivity and thoughts about Uighur Muslims to his Chinese counterpart during talks in Ankara, amid protests in Istanbul. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met ...

Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, denouncing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yis visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in Chinas far-...

Passage of bill giving primacy to Delhi LG over elected govt breaches federalism: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday termed the passage of the bill giving primacy to Delhis lieutenant governor over its elected government a violation of the countrys federalism.The SAD also described the passage of the Bill as a fraud wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021