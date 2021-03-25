Left Menu

Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 15 cr from Sixth Sense Ventures

There are always founders whom we would love to back at all points, Shantanu is one such BSC said in the last six months, it has grabbed 7 per cent share in womens shaving which has seen accelerated growth during COVID.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:22 IST
Start-up FMCG firm, Bombay Shaving Company on Thursday said it has raised Rs 15 crore funding from existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures.

The fresh round of funding, following up on last month's Rs 45 crore raising led by global consumer giant Reckitt, will include a primary infusion as well as a secondary purchase from senior employees, the company said in a statement.

Sixth Sense Ventures now owns around 24 per cent of Bombay Shaving Company (BSC).

The four-year-old start-up in the shaving category with its offerings of razors, foams, creams and after-shave solutions, said the fresh capital will be used to fund its growth plans.

Commenting on the fund raise, Bombay Shaving Company Founder and Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Deshpande said:''Our primary goal now is to build a leadership team to take us from a start-up to an established FMCG organisation.'' He further said,''Our growth plans include building our brands, rapid scale in online and offline expansion and focus on winning categories. (It is) always good to see deserving tenured colleagues liquidate some stock along the way, too.'' Commenting on its fresh investment in BSC, Sixth Sense Ventures Founder Nikhil Vora said:''Bombay Shaving Company has grown 3X since pre-COVID, found product market fit in core categories, is expanding aggressively and the team is incredible.'' With Reckitt joining the journey, he said: ''We are very bullish and see the company continue to grab share across channels and categories. There are always founders whom we would love to back at all points, Shantanu is one such!'' BSC said in the last six months, it has grabbed 7 per cent share in women's shaving which has seen accelerated growth during COVID. The company is aiming to get to Rs 500 crore top line in the next 3-4 years.

