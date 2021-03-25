Left Menu

China c. bank says to deepen exchange rate reform

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:35 IST
China's central bank on Thursday said it would deepen exchange rate reform and increase yuan exchange rate flexibility, as well as improve the green financial system in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

In a statement issued after its first-quarter monetary policy committee meeting in Beijing, the People's Bank of China also said it would keep yuan exchange rates basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels, and keep liquidity reasonably ample.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

