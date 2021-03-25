Manager of grounded Suez Canal ship - fresh bid to re-float vessel set for later Thursday

The technical manager of a giant container ship stranded in the Suez Canal said on Thursday another effort to re-float the vessel will be undertaken later in the day after an earlier attempt was unsuccessful. Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which is the technical manager of the Ever Given, said in a statement that dredging operations to assist re-floating were continuing.

"A further attempt to re-float the vessel at around 0800 hours local time this morning was not successful, and another attempt will be made later today," it said. "Once re-floated, the vessel will undergo a full inspection and BSM will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities on reports of the incident."

