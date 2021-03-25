Starbucks forays into 7 cities with 40 new stores in FY21

Tata Starbucks on Thursday said it is set to mark its highest expansion in the country in FY2020-21 by entering seven cities with a total of 40 new stores.

India continues to remain one of the fastest-growing markets for Starbucks globally, it said in a statement.

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation, on Thursday announced its foray into Kanpur, which is the 18th city for the company and second city in Uttar Pradesh.

''The brand is set to mark its highest expansion in India in FY 2020-21 by entering 7 new cities with a total of 40 new stores making it the highest no. of stores opened in a year through its bullish and thoughtful expansion strategy,'' Tata Starbucks said.

This fiscal has been eventful for Tata Starbucks in terms of expansion plans and reaching customers in newer cities and locations.

In FY21, Starbucks opened stores in new cities such as Lucknow, Amritsar, Kochi, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Indore and now Kanpur.

''We are also very delighted to enter Kanpur and excited to serve the premium Starbucks experience to our customers in the city. Expanding our footprint further into Uttar Pradesh and opening our doors in Kanpur is a moment of great pride for us,'' a company spokesperson said.

The brand celebrated its eighth anniversary in India in October 2020 and crossed the 200th store mark.

Tata Starbucks had last year opened two new formats of stores in the country -- drive-thru and all women stores.

