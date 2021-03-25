Left Menu

Puri inaugurates airport in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

These routes were approved by the MoCA under the UDAN-4 bid process last year, the ministry said.Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:54 IST
Puri inaugurates airport in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually inaugurated the Kurnool airport in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, an official statement said.

Kurnool is the sixth airport in Andhra Pradesh to become functional after Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada, it said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were also present virtually at the event on Thursday.

The flight operations at Kurnool airport will commence from Sunday under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the Civil Aviation Ministry's statement noted. ''Direct flight operations to Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai will bring the region closer to the major hubs in the south India. These routes were approved by the MoCA under the UDAN-4 bid process last year,'' the ministry said.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GAIL Gas, Confidence Petroleum sign pact for CNG stations in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Mar 25 PT GAIL Gas and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd CPIL on Thursday signed an agreement for setting up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru as they looked to strengthen the network supplying clean CNG to automobiles in the IT capital...

Successive Cong govts gave unemployment, insurgency, infiltration to Assam: Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday alleged that the successive Congress governments in Assam had given only unemployment, violence, insurgency and infiltration.On the Congress electoral tie-ups with parties like...

Playing against Argentina showed where we stand tactically ahead of Olympics, says Savita

The recent tours of the Indian womens hockey team to Argentina and Germany have been a big step towards fine-tuning their game ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, feels experienced goalkeeper Savita. Not having played competitive matches in o...

Government revises 4th quarter GDP up slightly to 4.3%

The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3 per cent in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than previously estimated, as recovery expectations for 2021 rise along with vaccinations as the U.S. unleashes nearly USD 2 trillion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021