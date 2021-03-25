Puri inaugurates airport in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
These routes were approved by the MoCA under the UDAN-4 bid process last year, the ministry said.Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:54 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually inaugurated the Kurnool airport in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, an official statement said.
Kurnool is the sixth airport in Andhra Pradesh to become functional after Kadapa, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada, it said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were also present virtually at the event on Thursday.
The flight operations at Kurnool airport will commence from Sunday under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the Civil Aviation Ministry's statement noted. ''Direct flight operations to Bangalore, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai will bring the region closer to the major hubs in the south India. These routes were approved by the MoCA under the UDAN-4 bid process last year,'' the ministry said.
Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports, and keep airfares affordable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh municipal elections: SEC inspects polling arrangements in Vijayawada
AP municipal polls: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan casts his vote in Vijayawada
Kia Motors names Hardeep Singh Brar as head of sales, marketing
YSRCP's Rayana Bhagyalakshmi elected mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation