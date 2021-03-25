US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower at open

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight technology stocks, while data showed jobless claims fell last week as the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.25 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 32,346.81.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.80 points, or 0.25%, at 3,879.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 117.31 points, or 0.91%, to 12,844.58 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Also Read: OncoStem Diagnostics Wins Aegis Graham Bell Award in the Innovative Diagnostics Category

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)