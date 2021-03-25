Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower at open

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower at open

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight technology stocks, while data showed jobless claims fell last week as the labor market continued to limp out of a coronavirus-induced recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.25 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 32,346.81.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.80 points, or 0.25%, at 3,879.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 117.31 points, or 0.91%, to 12,844.58 at the opening bell.

Also Read: OncoStem Diagnostics Wins Aegis Graham Bell Award in the Innovative Diagnostics Category

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • bell

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What does the Suez Canal blockage mean for oil shipments?

A giant container ship blocking Egypts Suez Canal might be stuck for weeks, the salvage company said, throttling oil and fuel shipments connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia. HOW MUCH OIL GOES THROUGH THE CANALOf the 39.2 million barr...

Germany likely to declare France high corona risk area - FAZ

Germanys public health agency is likely to class France as a region with high coronavirus incidence levels on Friday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported, a move that, if confirmed by the government, could bring tighter travel...

Russia suggests replacing anthem with Tchaikovsky at Olympics

Russias Olympic Committee said on Thursday it wanted to play music by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky at this years Tokyo Olympics instead of its national anthem, which is banned from major international sporting events because of doping offence...

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021